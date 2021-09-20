THS family grieving the loss of football assistant Trea Leonard

As was the case following Montgomery’s death, the THS players shared their grief in a group setting Monday morning.

“The leadership in our school asked me Sunday night if we needed to have some sort of meeting because we knew the boys would be broken-hearted,” Chandler said. “It turned out to be an awesome experience. People shared memories and told stories about the influence Trea had on their life.”

Tennessee High senior Nysaiah Foote related the time Leonard asked for a meeting following a seventh grade social studies class at Vance Middle School.

“I will never forget that moment,” Foote said. “Coach asked me why I wasn’t playing football, and then he wanted me to make him a promise to get back on the field by the time I got to high school.

“I didn’t realize he was talking about the eighth grade team, but I ended up playing that next year and I haven’t looked back since.”

Foote, who developed into a standout defensive back and receiver at 5-foot-10, said that Leonard imparted much more than technique and strategy on the field and in the weight room.

“Coach Leonard was like another father and big teddy bear who showed us love,” Foote said. “I’m going to miss him a lot.”