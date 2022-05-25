 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THS falls to Dyer County in TSSAA softball

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Tennessee High suffered a 4-2 loss to Dyer County in the TSSAA Class 3A state softball tournament on Wednesday at McKnight Field as the Vikings’ first trip to the tourney in program history came to an end.

Tennessee High’s loss came after the Vikings fell to Gibbs 3-0 on Tuesday.

“I thought they did great. For our first time ever being here as a program, we had some nerves out there, and again we’ve got young people on a big stage that we’ve never been on before. So the nerves were definitely a factor,” said THS coach Jen Testa. “We got a lot of freshmen out there. It’s just a good group of kids. You know we’ve had our ups and downs throughout the year, we’ve played really good ball all year long, and I’m really proud of how we came together at the end of the season and were able to make a run and get here.”

Both teams used only one pitcher for the seven innings. Riley Fields for THS threw 116 pitches for eight strikeouts, one earned run, and allowed seven hits. Ava Ozment for Dyer County threw 126 pitches with 16 strikeouts scattering five hits.

THS was forced to play catch up throughout the game, beginning with Dyer County’s two runs scored in the first by Ozment and Eden Larue.

THS battled back to tie the game with runs in the third and fourth innings. Rylee Fields hit a grounder to send home Ashley Worley in the third, and then Worley returned the favor by sending Nikki Duncan to the plate in the next inning to tie it at 2-2.

Dyer County went on to score two runs in the fifth on plays by Tori Beth Myers and Katie Grace Willis to make it a 4-2 lead, and the score never changed the rest of the way.

“I’m really proud of the way we battled in that game, and kinda came back and kept it a game,” Testa said. “The entire time we were here we battled and we played hard, and we gave ourselves a chance in every game we were in.

“So I’m proud of them for that.” said Testa, “Winning the district championship and winning the region championship, that was something we had never done, we lost that game last year. Getting to host a substate game and all those things was incredible.”

