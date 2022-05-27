THS falls to Covington in TSSAA 3A baseball semifinals

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - After a remarkable season that culminated in making the TSSAA state championship tournament for the first time in 42 years, the Tennessee High Vikings were eliminated from the 3A semifinals by Covington on Friday, 10-3, at Blackman High School.

Covington (18-13) scored two runs in the first two innings, when Paxton Messer’s hit down the left field line sent home Cameron Tindell in the first inning and Holden Warmath’s hit to right sent Jordan Clemons to the plate.

The Vikings (27-9) responded in the second inning with Logan Tudor tagging home on a Braden Wilhoit sacrifice fly. In the third inning the Vikings tied it when Andrew Dingus scored on a ground out.

Logan Quales gave the Vikings a 3-2 lead in the fifth with a line drive into left that sent Evan Mutter home. Covington was able to tie the game early in the sixth when Jordan Clemons advanced to third after Payne Ladd overthrew a pickoff to first, and Clemons was able to scamper home off a bunt by William Dunavant.

The game was tied 3-3 until a Christopher Godwin base hit in the sixth scored two runs for Covington and started a rally for the Covington bats that would ultimately roll until the end of the game.

Tennessee’s Payne Ladd got the start and threw for five innings, notching two strikeouts and giving up nine hits. Lane Butler started for Covington and gave up nine hits in his five innings.

“I think we’ve proved that we belong here,” said Vikings coach Preston Roberts. “I’m super proud of our guys for coming down here and winning two games. We put ourselves in the semis. We play with a lot of emotion, and sometimes it hurts us. But in the vast majority, we’ve kept that emotion in check and that’s what’s carried us these past couple of weeks.”

Both teams had double digit hits in the game, it was just Covington’s ability to bunt their guys home that was the difference in the game.

Dunavant, Butler, Warmath, and Messer each had two hits for Covington. Warmath led all players in the game with four RBIs.

Quales and Ashton Leonard led the bats for the Vikings with two hits each, with Braden Wilhoit and Quales each getting an RBI.

When asked about what he has learned about his team throughout the postseason, Roberts spoke about his team’s ability to overcome adversity,

“Resiliency, nothing seems to bother them. We’ve had injuries, we’ve had guys unavailable, even throughout this postseason we’ve had to make adjustments on the fly. Different guys have stepped up, and the moment wasn’t too big for them. That’s not easy to do, it’s easy for a 16- or 17-year old kid to get wrapped up in the moment and nothing seemed to phase these guys.”