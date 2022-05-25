THS falls to Brentwood in TSSAA Class AA tennis

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - “Let’s come back next year and do it again,” said Tennessee High coach Ellan Kitzmiller to their opponent Brentwood, following the Vikings team runner-up finish at the TSSAA Class AA State Championship tennis final on Wednesday at the Adams Tennis Complex.

Brentwood put together a clean sweep on its path to the final trophy by winning all four points in the first four singles matches, but while THS didn’t win any sets, the dominant appearing box score doesn’t tell the whole story.

“It might not look like it but this was a close match. I really thought we might be able to pull out one, I know we were pulling out five. We knew all we needed was two going in, because their doubles is dynamite,” Kitzmiller said. “That’s really all we were looking for today, and the game plan was almost there but it just fell a little bit short.”

Keona Fielitz and Lily Rosser were the only two seniors playing for THS, and the rest of the roster is young talent that helped shape such a remarkable season.

“We knew this was coming, and you could see it building,” Kitzmiller said. “And with the addition of two really dynamite freshmen as well as what we had with Keona, and some of our seniors, and Ellyson [Kovacs], Lilly Belcher, we knew we had the team to do it, and we were close.”

Brentwood’s Emsley Meier and Joelle Krikorian were the stars of the day for their squads, and only allowed THS to win five total games between them in their matches.

For THS, Fielitz was the best performer as she forced her opening to set to seven games before finally falling to Disha Javagal. Averie Stalnaker was leading her second set before the match was called off due to Brentwood clinching their fourth point.

“Keona [Fielitz] absolutely hung in there, she did not quit. None of them quit, they all fought all the way. Some of these you just have to give credit to Brentwood, they were really good,” Kitzmiller said, “I’m extremely proud of this team. From the very beginning we knew we could do this [make it to the final of the state championship], we knew with hard work we could get here. And they worked hard all season long, and just came up short.”