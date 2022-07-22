THS' Evan Bedwell is a silent leader

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Josh Holt is usually at the Stone Castle before the crack of dawn. Evan Bedwell isn’t far behind.

The Tennessee High senior offensive lineman has picked up a nickname for his approach to football.

“He is consistent. He is a silent assassin, he is the first one here every morning,” said Holt, the first-year head coach for the Vikings. “I am usually lifting by 4:45 and I am over here by 5:30-5:45 and he is usually rolling in at 6:15 and we don’t start until 7:30.

“He is here, he is helping us set up outside, that is what he does.”

His efforts have been noticed by his teammates too.

“He is a real good leader on the line,” Tennessee High junior quarterback Jimmy Phipps said. “Everybody listens to him up front. I trust him a lot for sure. He got real big in the weight room over this winter and last winter so he will be real good this year.”

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound Bedwell got a little choked up when hearing those comments while being interviewed during Tennessee High’s football media day on Friday at the Stone Castle.

“It means a lot to me,” said Bedwell, who has switched from center to left guard for this season. “I have been working real hard over the offseason and seeing that people are seeing that, it really is nice to see.”

Others have noticed too, and that has led to a pair of offers to play at the next level from Maryville College and Mount St. Joseph’s in Cincinnati. More offers could be waiting as the season progresses.

“It has always been my dream to play college football and it is coming true,” he said. “I am just really fortunate and blessed to have that opportunity.”

College can wait. Bedwell has one more season to play for Tennessee High, a program looking to bounce back from a tragedy-filled 2021 season when a player and assistant coach died within eight days of each other.

While Bedwell has the physical tools, he learned the importance of leadership in dealing with adversity as well from the seniors who have departed, including fellow offensive lineman Justice Musser, who will be playing college football at Princeton.

“He was really my role model last year,” Bedwell said. “He always showed me how to be a leader and just be aggressive up front and I have really taken after him this year.”

While Musser and other college-bound Vikings like Steven Johnson (Charlotte), Nysaiah Foote (University of the Cumberlands) and Grant Ferrell (Tusculum) have departed from Tennessee High, the Vikings are also adjusting to Holt, who is the Vikings’ fourth head coach since last May.

He has, however, been around Tennessee High football for most of his life, both as a player and assistant coach.

“It has been great, especially with Coach Holt pushing us and just getting after us every day. It has been really good.” he said. “I couldn’t ask for any better. The intensity is next level. I think it has helped us up front a lot with our aggressiveness. It is really helping us everywhere, but especially up front.”

Bedwell is one of four linemen with set positions for this season, joining center Dorian Suggs, fellow guard Micah Norton and left tackle Carter Keesee. While the competition continues at the other tackle slot, the big guys up front should be a strength for the Vikings.

“It is coming together really well,” said Bedwell, who will be opening holes for running backs Josh Bell and Josh Green and protecting Phipps, a dual threat at quarterback, while Johnson was known more as a pocket passer during his two-year stint as a starter for the Vikings. “We are still looking for one spot right now, but we have filled a lot of the holes and I think we will be just fine up front.”

Bedwell certainly understands the tradition of Tennessee High football, a fact that has been enforced since Holt began decorating The Viking Keep with numerous artifacts from the past, including photos of Tennessee High teams from the 1920s to the pages from a playbook once used by former Vikings’ head coach Tommy Hundley.

“I think it is pretty cool to bring back some of the old traditions that we have and hang up stuff in the locker room” he said. “I like to see that kind of stuff.”

This season will also mark the 50th year since Tennessee High won the national championship in 1972, to go along with state titles claimed in 1971-72. Those trophies are still prominently displayed inside the Viking Keep.

“He has mentioned that team and how they just overcame any obstacle that was in their way and how we are going to strive to be like that this year,” Bedwell said.

Tennessee High opens its season on Aug. 19 at Dobyns-Bennett, the first of six road games this season. In fact, five of the first six games are away from the Stone Castle.

“We have got a tough schedule, but I think we will be just fine and push through,” he said.

Expect Bedwell to do his part to help make that happen. Holt certainly knows he will do his part.

“He does come in and does what he is supposed to. He is silent about it and that speaks really as the loudest thing in the world when you think about it,” Holt said. “Him being that silent, just doing what he is supposed to do, that is where he helps us.

“He is tough, he has got a lot of experience. He has played a lot for us and people follow him whether he realizes it or not.”