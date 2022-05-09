THS downs Unicoi County in District 1-3A softball, 4-2

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - Anything can happen when the postseason begins.

Tennessee High’s softball team knows that better than most, after finishing fourth in its conference last season and making it all the way to the sectional round.

Now, the Vikings find themselves as the front-runners as champions of the new Upper Lakes Conference. They passed their first test of the new postseason, topping Unicoi County by a 4-2 margin in the District 1-3A tournament on Monday evening at Sullivan East.

“I think that we have come together as a team really well this year,” Vikings pitcher Rylee Fields said.

Tennessee High (21-5) advances to face Elizabethton (16-9) in the winners bracket finals tonight at 7:30 at East. Elizabethton, the No. 3 seed, topped second-seeded Volunteer 2-0 in Monday’s nightcap.

How did the Vikings advance? They hit the ball well with runners in scoring position, got a solid performance in the circle from Fields and played errorless defense. For THS coach Jenn Testa, it goes back to a philosophy she has tried to instill since she took over the program: playing with focus until the final out has been made.

“It’s one thing to say it. It’s one thing to work on it. It’s another thing where you’re actually out there in the situation, to execute it,” Testa said. “It’s the end of the year, tournament time. That’s when you’ve got to put it on display. You throw records out the window when you get to the tournament. We were a perfect example of that last year—a four seed coming out and winning it.”

Unicoi (17-19) actually seized the early lead, scoring two runs on three hits—including a pair of doubles—in the top of the third inning.

Tennessee High promptly answered in the bottom half of the frame. Abby Haga, the cleanup hitter, came up with two outs and runners on the corners and hit a flare single into shallow right field. It definitely would have scored Macie Strouth from third, but Kaylie Hughes flashed her speed and came around all the way from first to reach the plate as well.

Both Haga and Hughes are freshmen, by the way.

“We’ve got some youth in there,” Testa said. “They’re not freshmen anymore; I tell them that all the time. You play as many games and as many innings as those kids have played, they’re no longer freshmen.”

The Vikings scored the go-ahead runs in the fifth inning. Haga plated the first run of the frame on a double, then her courtesy runner ultimately scored on a single by Mac Newport.

That was plenty for Fields, who allowed the two runs on 10 hits and a pair of walks, while notching three strikeouts.

Fields showed her composure no matter the situation, even a bases-loaded jam she escaped in the sixth inning.

“I just focus on every batter and don’t worry about the past; that’s my approach,” Fields said. “My rise was off, so my curve took place of that and helped me a lot tonight.”

Haga went 2-for-3 with the trio of RBIs. Strouth added a pair of hits out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup.

Skylar Tipton and Betsabe Chavez paced Unicoi with three hits apiece. Chavez also worked the fifth and sixth innings in the circle.

The Blue Devils face host team Sullivan East tonight in an elimination game at 5 p.m.