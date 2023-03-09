Gavin Cross got the great opportunity to play against Great Britain on Thursday afternoon.

The former Tennessee High star started in right field and scored a run for the Kansas City Royals as they rolled to an 8-1 win over World Baseball Classic participant Great Britain in an exhibition game in Arizona.

Cross was 0-for-1 with a walk, hit by pitch and a strikeout in his second appearance with the big-league club this spring.

Cross walked in the second inning against Tahnaj Thomas, who pitched for the Appalachian League’s Bristol Pirates in 2019, and later scored the tiebreaking run on Nick Loftin’s RBI groundout.

Cross was hit by a pitch from Donovan Benoit in the third inning and struck out against Cam Opp in the fourth. He was replaced in the sixth inning by MLB veteran Jorge Bonifacio.

Future Hall of Famer Zack Greinke was the winning pitcher for the Royals. He is 17 years older than Cross.