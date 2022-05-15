THS boys travel to Grainger Tuesday in 1-2A soccer

One more win and the Tennessee High boys soccer team can do something it hasn’t done in 22 years. Two more wins at the right time and the Vikings will make school history.

“Win on Tuesday and we are good for regional championship and substate,” Tennessee High boys soccer coach Andrew Snyder said. “Lose, and obviously we are done.”

Tennessee High (10-6-1), which finished second in the District 1-2A tournament on Thursday at Greeneville, will travel to face Grainger in the Region 1-2A semifinals on Tuesday with the season on the line.

They have one common opponent, with the Grizzlies falling to Volunteer 7-4 and 4-0, while the Vikings blanked the Falcons 9-0.

“I don’t want to get overconfident. Every game is a game, but I feel pretty good,” Snyder said. “I think it is going to be pretty evenly matched game. I think we have got a little bit of an upper hand on the offensive side. It sounds like they have a pretty decent little offensive attack, but I think our back line is pretty strong.”

Tennessee High is in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2016, and looking for its first regional finals appearance since 1998. They have never advanced to the state tournament.

Eight seniors lead the Vikings, led by Micah Hyskell, who has 13 goals on the season, and Matthew Cardoso, who is first in assists and second in goals, recording a rare hat trick against Greeneville in the Vikings’ 8-3 loss against the Greene Devils.

“[Matthew] is our leading assist leader. I think he is second in goals, he just got a hat trick on Thursday against Greeneville,” said Snyder, whose Vikings reached that point with a hard-fought 1-0 decision at Elizabethton on Tuesday. “I couldn’t tell you the last player to get a hat trick against Greeneville, but I am sure it has been a while. That is pretty impressive.”

Snyder thinks both can cause problems for the Grizzlies,

“Those two right there, their chemistry and their instinct,” Snyder said, “it is pretty impressive to watch those two play.”

Sophomore Eli Knowles has been steady in goal for the Vikings, having recorded a solid 81.92 save percentage in net.

Tennessee High has eight seniors, and Snyder said they have been key to success this season.

“I tell you right now it is this senior class. I have got eight seniors, six of them start, two of them come off the bench and help us out in just about every game,” he said. “If one of those eight is not playing, they are on the bench coaching the guys up, talking the guys up.

“It is 100 percent this senior class, and then we got two really good freshmen and a sophomore, those three have some club experience that is really helping us in the defense.”

Don’t expect Tennessee High to change much heading into its match with Grainger, which is reportedly 6-2-1 on the season, claiming the District 1-AA title over Union County 7-2 on Wednesday.

Much will defend on the forward trio of junior Austin DeGeare, promising freshman Ryan Fish and Hyskell getting opportunities to put the ball in the opposing net.

“I think our keys right now to win are to just play the game we have been playing,” Snyder said. “We like to spread our attack out, we have got a pretty stellar midfield that does a great job of maintaining possession and then our three forwards up top know where to be in the right places and give the ball to Matthew, give the ball to Hyskell and let’s go to town.”

Snyder is also high on his young midfielders, sophomore James Bowling and freshmen Noah Broglio and Fish.

“Those three together, that is a bright future,” he said.

Other Tennessee High seniors are Zach Richards, Abram Moore, Ayoub Hrirou, Colin Huff, Jonah Gassiot and Kevin Mancera. Junior Eli Ware also seen plenty of starting time for the Vikings.

Tuesday’s winner will face perennial state contender Greeneville or Union County in the Region 1-AA finals on Thursday. If the Vikings win, they will host a substate game on Saturday, a loss and they will travel to Knoxville on the same day. The state tournament is slated for May 24-27 in Murfreesboro.

Whenever the last game comes for the Vikings, it won’t be just the last game for eight seniors. Snyder is also leaving after seven years with the program, five as the head coach. He is going to work toward his doctorate and is also leaving his position as a teacher at Tennessee High to become the principal at St. Anne’s Catholic School.

“Last Tuesday against Elizabethton was extremely emotional and whenever this one is up, hopefully it won’t be Tuesday, but whenever the last one is, it is going to be tough,” he said.

*In Region 1-3A baseball, Sullivan East will host Grainger on Monday at 6, while Tennessee High travels to Greeneville, also at 6 p.m. The winners meet in the regional finals on Wednesday. Sectional play is on Friday.

*In Region 1-3A softball, Tennessee High will host Cocke County on Monday at 6. Greeneville or Elizabethton will meet the winner in the finals on Wednesday, with sectional play slated for Friday.

*In Class AA girls tennis, Tennessee High is making its ever sectional appearance, traveling to Farragut on Thursday.

*The Class AA track and field championships will be held on May 24 in Murfreesboro. The Class AAA meet will be on May 26.

