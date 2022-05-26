THS' Barry Wade has a busy schedule at TSSAA Spring Fling

Barry Wade has been one of the busiest men in Murfreesboro this week.

Tennessee High’s 53-year-old athletic director has kept close tabs on 64 athletes from his school since the TSSAA Spring Fling began earlier this week in the middle of the state.

Just check out his itinerary on Tuesday when Tennessee High had kids competing in track and field, baseball, softball and tennis at different facilities.

“I started the day Tuesday morning watching two of our freshmen female athletes in the triple jump [Chase Wolfenbarger]and pole vault [Fairyn Meares], finishing second in the triple jump and fourth in pole vault,” Wade said. “I then grabbed some lunch with [teacher and assistant volleyball, girls basketball coach] Charlie Tiller and then headed to watch our tennis team play.

“Then tennis was delayed due to a shower on that side of town, so I rushed over to catch the baseball game. I then left baseball, grabbed some dinner with our principal Kim Kirk and her granddaughter and then caught the tail end of the track meet where I saw Zoe [Arrington] finish runner-up in the 3,200 and our 4x400 relay team finish second.”

Wade put some miles on the odometer and some wear in his shoes, but he did it all with a smile on his face.

“It was a long day, but an awesome day,” Wade said. “Athletics is about competition and our kids competed very well.”

A caravan of fans wearing maroon-and-white also made the trip.

“Fan support has been great,” Wade said. “We have had a lot of families that have come to games and events and we have a few former Vikings that live in this area that have come to our games. The crowds for us have been surprising.”

Tennessee High’s Class 3A baseball tournament elimination game against Covington on Thursday was postponed due to rain. The teams will play today at 11 a.m. (CDT) and the Vikings must win twice to reach the state finals.

Meanwhile, tennis standouts Keona Fielitz and Ellyson Kovacs of the Vikings will play at 11 a.m. (CDT) today as well as they try to win the state doubles crown.

Wade’s busy docket is not completed yet.

“Our kids have been unbelievable down here in Murfreesboro,” Wade said. “You can see that the nerves have kicked in a little for our younger athletes but our seniors have shown great leadership.”

