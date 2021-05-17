THOMPSON AWARD FINALIST: Kali Durham, J.I. Burton

Hart expects her to do just fine.

“If you didn’t know Kali and you just walked in the school, she is not looking for attention. She is a quiet kid until you get to know her,” Hart said. “I just can’t say enough good things about her. Whatever Kali wants to be she is going to do it. I am going to miss her. She will walk through the hallway and she will peek in and she will wave and she always has got that smile on her face.”

She will stay busy, with plans to try out for both the softball and golf teams, in addition to joining their music program. Whatever she does, the faculty at J.I. Burton expects her to be a rousing success. .

“She can do whatever she wants to do. She is very committed, if she says she is going to do something then you can mark it down it is going to happen,” Smith said. “I have no doubt that whatever she decides to do then four or five years down the road we are going to see it happen.

“I can about guarantee it is going to be something that is influencing our area or our country in a positive way.”

Durham has come far from being a shy eighth grader to Friday when she will walk across the stage at Lawson-Fitchko Stadium as a graduate of John I. Burton High School.

The world awaits after that.

“I feel like I have become more confident in myself throughout the years for sure,” she said. “When I was younger I feel like I had no confidence to be able to do anything and now I just feel like I can take on the world.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.