Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Being named the head football coach at Thomas Walker High School marks a major milestone in Tanner Hall’s career, but it didn’t even rank as his biggest life moment of the past seven days.

That’s because he and his wife, Addie, got married last Saturday and are currently on their honeymoon in Panama City, Florida.

A 25-year-old former quarterback for the Union Bears who has had assistant-coaching stints at Union, Eastside and Lee High, Hall will be the youngest gridiron boss in far Southwest Virginia in 2022.

“I’ve wanted to do this for a long time,” Hall said. “It takes quite a while to get to this level sometimes, but I’m blessed and fortunate to get this opportunity at a pretty young age. I still have a lot to learn, but I’m excited to get going.”

Hall was a three-year starter at signal caller for Union where one of his top targets was tight end James Mitchell, now a rookie with the Detroit Lions.

He was the offensive coordinator at Eastside and served as defensive coordinator last season at Lee as the Generals snapped a 26-game losing streak and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“Tanner is young man with a good head on his shoulders,” said Thomas Walker athletic director Landon Smith. “He is student of the game, a high-energy guy that has quite a bit of grit about him. With his mentality, work ethic and drive, he will transition well and resonate with our kids immediately.”

Hall takes over for Nick Johnson, who resigned in May after going 26-24 in five seasons leading the Pioneers.

Hall’s brother, Tyler, was an assistant coach at Thomas Walker last season.

“I’ve gotten to know Coach Johnson really well and I respect tremendously the job he’s done and I feel there’s a really good foundation set,” Hall said.

The team’s game against Eastside will be a special moment for Hall and Spartans coach Mike Rhodes.

Hall counts Rhodes, Union coach Travis Turner and Lee High boss Joey Carroll among his mentors.

“I was on staff at Union when Tanner was a player and he has always talked to me about wanting to be a head coach when the chance arose,” Rhodes said. “To add him to our staff at Eastside, it was a no-brainer.

“Tanner has a great football mind to be so young. I think this is evident in the fact that he has always been offensive-minded and was our OC, but when he went to Lee they needed a DC and he was able to do that very well also. It will be a great feeling and a sense of pride getting to coach against him. Just like your players, you want to see your young coaches achieve their dreams and for Tanner to reach his goal of being a head coach I could not be any prouder of him.”

Thomas Walker will be one of nine football squads from far Southwest Virginia — and the third in the Cumberland District — with a new head coach this fall.

Offensive lineman/defensive end Riley McCurry and fullback/defensive lineman Xander Spears were both first-team All-Cumberland District selections last season for the Pioneers and will be back in 2022.

As for now, the honeymoon continues for Hall.

“The main thing for us right now is getting in there, evaluating talent and just playing to our strengths,” Hall said. “Luckily, I have some connections to the previous staff and got a chance to see them play a couple of times last year. Hopefully, we can create some excitement about the program.”

The New Guys

Nine high school football programs in far Southwest Virginia will have new head coaches when the season begins in 2022:

Castlewood: Bubba Edwards

Honaker: Todd Tiller

Lebanon: Darrell Taylor

Marion: Jack Ginn

Northwood: Greg Prater

Ridgeview: Dewayne Stanley

Rye Cove: Gary Collier

Thomas Walker: Tanner Hall

Wise County Central: Jason Mullins