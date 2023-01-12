Third time the charm as Honaker tops Pioneers

LEBANON, Va. – Lebanon has lost two of the last four games after reeling off nine straight victories to start the season. Honaker shocked the basketball world with a 63-51 win over the Pioneers on Thursday at Charles C. Long Gymnasium.

“No one but the guys in our locker room thought we could win this one,” said Honaker coach Waylon Hart. “I’m not going to sit here and lie, it feels dang good.”

Lebanon (11-2) had won the prior two meetings between the Russell County rivals. After Christmas, they had won with ease, 52-27, over the Tigers at the UVa-Wise basketball tournament.

“It was just a different attitude when we took the floor tonight,” Hart said. “How we performed over at Wise, that wasn’t us. We just didn’t have any intensity. I still haven’t figured out what happened. We felt embarrassed, I did, and the boys did. We came in tonight with a completely different attitude.”

Six-foot-4 post Peyton Musick displayed skill and athletic ability. Whenever Honaker (7-7) needed a bucket, they went to the sophomore.

“This is amazing, it feels good,” Musick said. “This is the best win we’ve had all year. We came out aggressive, we knew we had to be more focused.”

Lebanon took an early 9-6 lead. Cayden Boyd hit a jumper for the Tigers, and after a Pioneer turnover, they went inside to Musick, who delivered for a 10-9 advantage with 4:20 to play in the first. Honaker would never trail again.

The Tigers were up 19-13 after eight minutes of play. Austin Barnhart hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Max Boyd added a stick-back, and Gavin Whitt nailed a short jumper to give Honaker a 28-15 lead with just over five minutes to play in the first half.

Lebanon standout 6-foot-8 Keyton Keene picked up his third foul on a charge with 4:39 to play in the first half.

Remarkably with Keene out of the game came the toughest stretch for the Tigers, four turnovers in their next five possessions. Hunter Musick connected on a couple of 3s for the Pioneers, and Brody Wess made a foul shot, and the 13-point lead had shrunk to 28-22 in a couple of minutes.

Honaker escaped, going inside to Musick for a bucket in the paint. Boyd scored on an in-bound play, and Whitt hit a trey just before the buzzer sounded, and the Tigers had a comfortable 35-22 advantage at the break, making over 60 percent of their shots.

“I knew they were capable of that,” Lebanon coach Ryan Potts said. “The law of averages, over at Wise, they really shot a poor percentage. I knew that was not their typical shooting, they’re probably not as good at shooting as they were tonight, but that’s how it works. Coach Hart had a great game plan.”

Honaker extended the lead to as many as 24 points in the third quarter when Musick scored 10 of his game-high 20 points. Musick showed his range from a distance connecting on a couple of 3s.

The Pioneers kept battling throughout the fourth quarter but could get no closer than 10 points. The Tigers made enough foul shots down the stretch to preserve the win.

Whitt was also in double figures with 13 points in the win. All eight players on the Honaker roster scored.

Reece (15 points) and Wess (11 points) were the scoring leaders for the Pioneers.

“This is one we can build on,” Hart said. “Lebanon is as good a team as there is in Region 1D, and we just beat them. There’s no one in this region we can’t beat on a given night. We just have to come in with our mind right.”