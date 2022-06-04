Third time...After two lopsides losses to Lebanon, Warriors defeat the Pioneers to claim Region 1D crown

EMORY, Va. - There weren’t many people outside of Chilhowie and perhaps even in Chilhowie that gave the defending Region 1D baseball champions much of a chance of holding the title.

Surprise!

It’s back-to-back for the Warriors, who handed the defending Class 2 champion Pioneers a 6-1 setback in the finals at Emory & Henry College baseball field.

“We’re going to take [the trophy] back home with us,” Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson said. “We just decided we were going to come in here loose. We had two mercy-rule losses to them, and we had two hits combined in those two games.

“We knew they weren’t throwing their top two [pitchers] and felt maybe we could hit some of their other guys. We had a lot of confidence.”

The Warriors started the season with an 0-5 record. The first time they got to .500 on the season was in the regional semifinals on Wednesday with the win over Rural Retreat. For the first time all season, Chilhowie (13-12) is a game over .500. They saved their best baseball for late in the season, winning eight of their last ten games.

“This feels good,” said catcher D.J. Martin. “We’re on a roll right now. We started playing good baseball at the end of the season like we wanted to at the beginning.”

Junior Matt Moore had only started one game on the mound this season at Richlands. He did have experience with 12 appearances in relief. Moore was up to the task, pitching the complete game and only throwing 91 pitches.

“That kid doesn’t let much bother him,” commented Robinson. “We’ve put him in a lot of pressure situations in relief. Matt pitches to contact. If we make plays behind him, he’s tough. He has a lot of confidence right now.

“Lebanon hadn’t seen us play defense. We played awful defense those two games against them. We walked people, they would get hits, and we would make errors. We didn’t do that today.”

Moore was impressive on the bump. He only walked one batter and scattered seven hits.

“Matt did unbelievably well,” Martin said. “He was hitting his spots, his curveball was working, his fastball was good. He was amazing for us today.”

The Chilhowie defense was outstanding. Centerfielder Brandon Bush had a busy day, chasing down seven fly balls, and Ben Kilbourne had five putouts in right field. The Pioneers had 14 flyball outs, only striking out two times.

“Bush is head and shoulders above where he was two months ago,” remarked Robinson. “He’s found a home in centerfield, we tried him at the corner spots early in the year, but we moved him to center, and he nailed it down.”

The Pioneers’ run came in the first inning. Pitcher Dagan Barton singled, and courtesy runner Hunter Musick stole second. Musick scored on a double by Nathan Phillips.

The Warriors took control with a four-run third while adding a single run in the fifth and sixth innings. Bush and Connor Smith led the offense with three hits each for Chilhowie, and Martin added two hits. Zach Hall had a clutch two-run single in the third.

The loss ended a 19-game winning streak for Lebanon (20-4).

“That team right there [Chilhowie] wanted it more than we did,” Lebanon coach Doc Adams said. “I’ll be honest, Chilhowie outplayed us. We didn’t play well Wednesday [against Eastside], and we didn’t play good again today.”

The state quarterfinals will be Tuesday. Chilhowie will host Auburn in this area, and Lebanon will travel to Grayson County.