Thiessen brothers to run in Penn Relays

As if competing in the Penn Relays wasn’t cool enough, the Thiessen brothers from Abingdon, Virginia, will both be among those competing in the nation’s oldest, largest and most prestigious track and field meet.

Karl Thiessen will represent the University of Tennessee in the 5,000-meter run on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. in Philadelphia.

Isaac Thiessen, an Abingdon High School senior, will take to the track in the 3,000-meter run on Friday at 4:48 p.m.

“Competing at the same national level meet as my brother will be great,” Isaac Thiessen said. “Hopefully, we both have good showings this weekend.”

This will be Karl Thiessen’s second appearance in the meet and first as a collegian.

“I am looking for redemption from my poor showing at the Relays in high school,” Thiessen said. “The memory that I took away from the Penn Relays in 2017 wasn’t a great memory, but it was a valuable lesson that has helped shape my collegiate career. I learned to accept defeat, humble myself and it helped me learn to work hard and stay focused through whatever the obstacle may be. I haven’t had the same type of result since that experience, which is as good sign of growth and maturity.”

Karl has proven to be one of the top distance runners in the Southeastern Conference and will try to run another quality race on Thursday.

“The main goal for me this year, even though I have been nursing a foot injury for the entirety of indoor and the beginning of the outdoor season is to compete hard and stay smooth throughout the race,” he said. “With that being the primary goal of the race, I have a shot at breaking the UT 5K record – which is held by my former teammate, mentor and Grainger County, Tennessee, native Zach Long. The time is 13:39. With that being said, I would love to come close to that time, if not break his record.”

Isaac Thiessen was the VHSL Class 3 state cross country champion back in the fall and has signed with Tennessee. His stellar senior season will feature another major moment on Thursday.

“I was pretty sure I would be accepted to compete based on my two-mile time,” Isaac Thiessen said. “But I wasn’t positive until they released the accepted entries. … I want to really be a competitor and be in the race from the beginning, as well as push myself past where I’ve gone before.”

Regardless of the outcome, the sons of Joanne and Eric Thiessen will have a memorable couple of days in Pennsylvania.

“It’s going to be extremely cool to be there with my brother while he’s still competing in high school,” Karl Thiessen said. “The high school 3K is such a prestigious event to be accepted into and I’m excited for him to experience the Relays before even stepping foot at UT next fall. This will be a glimpse of what’s to come next fall from the Thiessen brothers as we will be competing for the first time as teammates.”

Local vs. Local

The men’s shot put competition at the Georgia Tech Invitational track and field meet in Atlanta reunited two former rivals from Southwest Virginia.

Michael Calhoun (Gate City) of Charleston Southern placed eighth in the event with a top throw of 16.25 meters/53-3 ¾, while a throw of 15.00 meters/49-2 ½ gave Virginia Commonwealth University’s Justin Barnett (Union) a 15th-place showing in the event.

Milligan Duo

Ella Maiden (Patrick Henry) and Rebecca Glover (Sullivan East) had solid showings at Friday’s Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s track and field championships at Kermit Tipton Stadium in Johnson City.

Competing for Milligan University, Maiden placed fourth in the pole vault (3.05 meters), while Glover crossed the finish line in 2:29.71 in the women’s 800-meter run for a 10th-place finish.

Baggarly: Big 12 Runner-Up

Baylor University’s Addison Baggarly had a big-time performance in earning runner-up status at the Big 12 Conference Women’s Golf Tournament, which concluded Sunday at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas.

The former Tennessee High golfer carded scores of 69, 77 and 70 as her three-round total of 216 was one shot behind winner Lianna Bailey of Oklahoma State.

The regional rounds of the NCAA Tournament are up next for Baggarly, who transferred to Baylor from the University of Florida.

Cade’s day

Right-hander Cade Hungate pitched 1 2/3 strong innings of relief in earning the win for Liberty University on Sunday in the Flames’ 10-9 triumph over North Florida.

The ex-Abingdon High School star is 2-0 with six saves and a 2.92 ERA in 12 appearances.

Cross in Boston

Gavin Cross of Virginia Tech spent the weekend mashing in Massachusetts.

The Tennessee High graduate went 4-for-11 with a home run in three RBIs in a three-game Atlantic Coast Conference baseball series against Boston College.

Saturday’s game was played at iconic Fenway Park and Cross hit a ground-rule double in the third inning and a RBI single in the seventh inning in leading the Hokies to a triumph.

The soon-to-be MLB first-round draft pick is hitting .358 with nine home runs, 11 doubles, five triples, seven stolen bases and 29 RBIs.

Robinson’s RBIs

Michael Robinson had a performance he won’t soon forget on Saturday.

The former Elizabethton High School slugger went 3-for-5 with two home runs and seven RBIs for the Austin Peay Governors in their 17-11 loss to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

The offensive onslaught included a two-run homer in the fourth inning, a grand slam in the fifth and a RBI single in the eighth.

In his first season at Austin Peay after transferring from South Carolina, Robinson is batting .326 with four home runs and 27 RBIs.

A hit for Woodall

Furman University freshman Lauren Woodall experienced a milestone moment on Saturday as she recorded the first hit of her collegiate softball career.

The Abingdon High School graduate connected for a third-inning single off Western Carolina’s Savannah Rice in the opening game of a Southern Conference doubleheader.

Morrison gets win

Adrienne Morrison (Lebanon) was the winning pitcher for Walters State Community College on Friday as the Senators earned an 11-3 win over Dyersburg State in the second game of a softball doubleheader.

Morrison (6-2, 4.14 ERA) allowed two earned runs in four innings, while walking one and striking out three.

