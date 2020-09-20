There was no V-T Football Game in 2020. There won't be a gridiron battle between Tennessee High and Virginia High in 2021 or 2022 either as long-running series put on hiatus

There was no football game played between the Virginia High Bearcats and Tennessee High Vikings in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
There won’t be a matchup on the gridiron in 2021 and 2022 between the Bristol rivals either because of a decision by the school on the Virginia side of town to put the V-T game on hiatus.
VHS athletic director Brad Harper confirmed to the Bristol Herald Courier on Saturday night that the Bearcats will not play Tennessee High in the next two-year scheduling cycle for football. Patrick Henry will replace the Vikings on Virginia High’s schedule.
“It was a tough decision,” Harper said. “We have a great relationship with the people over there at Tennessee High and there is so much history and tradition. However, we feel like we are in different places right now in terms of enrollment, in terms of resources and we’re trying to take care of our kids. Depth probably plays more of a role in football than anything else when you start looking at the numbers game. It’s kind of a mismatch for the time being.”
The rivalry dates back to 1911 and in those early days the teams sometimes played each other on multiple occasions in the same season. THS holds a 75-30-5 advantage in the series and has won eight straight against the Bearcats and 21 of the last 22 meetings.
Virginia High has an enrollment of 640 and competes in the second-smallest Virginia High School League classification.
Tennessee High’s enrollment currently numbers 1,116 and the Vikings play football in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s second-largest classification.
This year’s game was not played due to the VHSL shifting the football season to the spring amid the pandemic. The TSSAA proceeded with a fall schedule, so that meant for the first time since 1943 – when World War II was raging – the Bearcats and Vikings did not play each other on the gridiron.
Now, it will be 2023 at the earliest before the teams clash again in a football game.
“I can tell you the decision was not made lightly,” Harper said. “We know there are a lot of people in Bristol who are probably going to wonder why. When we talked in our camp and on our side, our job is to do right by our kids and we understand that we’re losing a big gate and all that, but at the same time, this is high school athletics and we want to give our kids the best chance to be successful.
“A lot of times it becomes a coach’s decision or an athletic director’s decision or a principal’s decision. We were all very involved in this decision. We even had a couple of Zoom [virtual] meetings with [THS administrators], just out of respect for them. This is not done with a bad taste in our mouth and hope it doesn’t leave one in their’s.”
This isn’t the first time a nearby opponent of Tennessee High has decided to not play the Vikings in football. Sullivan East played THS every season from 1969-2010 before deciding to sever the series.
“Not sure why the teams around us don’t want to play us anymore,” said THS football coach Mike Mays. “They don’t like us for some reason, so it is what it is. We have played the tough games yearly like Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Knox Central and this week we are playing Greeneville. Those games make us better and that is our philosophy. … The hard part is travel. I’m not a big fan of having to travel over an hour to play a game.”
There is an obvious financial impact for Tennessee High as games against VHS and Sullivan East translates to larger crowds at the Stone Castle than say for a regular-season contest against a squad from the Knoxville area.
“Here is the part I do not like to talk about, because high school athletics is for kids, but as the AD at Tennessee High, I have to manage the athletic budget and loosing East from our football schedule caused us to take a hit on our gate receipts and now with losing Virginia High, we will take another hit,” said Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade. “Since both schools were so close, it sparked a great deal of interest and it did not seem that anyone cared about the win-loss records when it came to attendance.”
Finding a replacement on the schedule could take some time.
“We have had added Abingdon to our schedule to replace Sullivan East and with that agreement we have agreed to play them in every sport,” Wade said. “With it becoming more difficult to find comparable local opponents we are having to make more package deals that includes all of our sports teams. We also have added D-B back to our football schedule the last two years and we have had preliminary talks in keeping them for the next cycle.”
Virginia High’s contest with Patrick Henry in 2021 will be the first meeting between the Bearcats and Rebels since 2002. PH won the VHSL Region 1D title in 2019 and was once a district rival of VHS.
“PH has been very successful,” said VHS football coach Michael Crist. “In finding a replacement it needed to make geographical and enrollment sense.”
For now, Tennessee High’s 46-23 triumph over VHS on Sept. 13, 2019 at Gene Malcolm Stadium on the Virginia side of town will be the last matchup for the foreseeable future.
Harper said he hopes the Bearcats can continue playing THS in other sports and reiterated this doesn’t mean that the football series is over for good – it’s just on hold.
“We hope to have that conversation every cycle,” Harper said. “If we can get our numbers back up in our program and feel like we’re developing some depth and on that right trajectory, we would hope to revisit it. We certainly don’t want to shut it down forever by any stretch of the imagination. … We hope to continue to have a good relationship with our neighbors over there.”
