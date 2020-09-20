There was no V-T Football Game in 2020. There won't be a gridiron battle between Tennessee High and Virginia High in 2021 or 2022 either as long-running series put on hiatus

“Not sure why the teams around us don’t want to play us anymore,” said THS football coach Mike Mays. “They don’t like us for some reason, so it is what it is. We have played the tough games yearly like Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, Knox Central and this week we are playing Greeneville. Those games make us better and that is our philosophy. … The hard part is travel. I’m not a big fan of having to travel over an hour to play a game.”

There is an obvious financial impact for Tennessee High as games against VHS and Sullivan East translates to larger crowds at the Stone Castle than say for a regular-season contest against a squad from the Knoxville area.

“Here is the part I do not like to talk about, because high school athletics is for kids, but as the AD at Tennessee High, I have to manage the athletic budget and loosing East from our football schedule caused us to take a hit on our gate receipts and now with losing Virginia High, we will take another hit,” said Tennessee High athletic director Barry Wade. “Since both schools were so close, it sparked a great deal of interest and it did not seem that anyone cared about the win-loss records when it came to attendance.”

Finding a replacement on the schedule could take some time.