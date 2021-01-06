The time Paul Westphal came to Bristol and Viking Hall for a thing known as the NLCAA national tournament

“After arriving at Bristol, I remember during our initial practice, Paul told each player about their specific role in the upcoming game,” Province said. “He spoke encouraging words like, ‘After Walt [Rock] sets the screen, Dave [Narloch], you’ll go around the baseline and hit the shot in this area.’ And ‘Danny [Coyle], when their point guard goes left, you’re going to come from behind and steal it for a layup.’ Immediately, I could see the confidence building in our players. And just like we practiced and Paul predicted, soon after the game started, Danny stole the ball and made a layup.”

After a 74-72 win over Cardinal Stritch of Wisconsin in the opening round, the team suffered a 92-80 loss to the host Bristol College Bulldogs in the quarterfinals. Bristol eventually won the tournament with MVP Derek McGlothlin leading the way as the Bulldogs were coached by former Science Hill High School and Milligan College player Brien Crowder.

Crowder had been such an admirer of Westphal growing up that he wore No. 44 during his playing days, the same digits as one of his favorite players.