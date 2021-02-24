 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE TIGERS TALE: Honaker wins second straight VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state title, but didn't have to share this one
0 comments

THE TIGERS TALE: Honaker wins second straight VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state title, but didn't have to share this one

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Riverheads vs Honaker

Honaker celebrates their win over Riverheads in the VHSL Class 1 girls state championship game on Sunday.

 Emily Ball/Special to the Herald Courier

The Honaker Tigers capped an unbeaten season on Sunday by rolling past Riverheads for the state title.

BHC Front Page of Honaker and Union

Honaker (Class 1 Girls) and Union (Class 2 Boys) won VHSL state basketball titles on Sunday. 

The following is a look at all the coverage from the Bristol Herald Courier during Honaker's run to the 2020-21 VHSL Class 1 girls basketball title

PREP BASKETBALL: Honaker shows no signs of slowing down

PREP BASKETBALL: Honaker shows no signs of slowing down

The Honaker girls basketball team continued their winning ways on Saturday with a 61-37 win over Russell County rival Lebanon. 

“You always want to win, but this season we’re just glad to take the floor and we want to take every game we have and play to the best of our ability,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “In the first half, I didn’t feel we played to our potential. We want to play hard and fast on defense, but I felt like it carried over offensively.

“We looked rattled on offense, but we finally settled down in the second half.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts