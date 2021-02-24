THE TIGERS TALE: Honaker wins second straight VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state title, but didn't have to share this one

The Honaker Tigers capped an unbeaten season on Sunday by rolling past Riverheads for the state title.
The following is a look at all the coverage from the Bristol Herald Courier during Honaker's run to the 2020-21 VHSL Class 1 girls basketball title
It’s back-to-back state titles for the girls basketball team at Honaker High School.
A season after being declared co-state champions, the Honaker Tigers are aiming to have sole ownership of the top prize this time around.
When Honaker needed a key basket as George Wythe closed in late in the game, Halle Hilton took the 3, and made it, sending the Tigers to Sunday's Class 1 state championship against Riverheads.
VHSL STATE SEMIFINALS: Honaker's three amigos -- seniors McNulty, Hilton, Boyd -- enjoying final ride
“ We all enjoy spending time together and have enjoyed a lot of laughter together,” McNulty said. “We are all three very different individuals, but on the court we go together perfectly.”
VHSL REGION 1D GIRLS: Halle Hilton pours in 30 points as Honaker rolls past Rural Retreat in semifinals
“ Halle was such a big spark,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “She hit some big shots for us, got to the basket, and got some steals. She played an excellent game and [Kylie] Vance played really strong inside. The whole team is doing well, I’m proud of them.”
VHSL REGION 1D GIRLS/BOYS: Honaker girls, Twin Springs boys use fast starts to roll to first-round wins
HONAKER, Va. – When the defending state co-champions are firing on all cylinders, it’s going…
The Honaker girls basketball team continued their winning ways on Saturday with a 61-37 win over Russell County rival Lebanon.
“You always want to win, but this season we’re just glad to take the floor and we want to take every game we have and play to the best of our ability,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “In the first half, I didn’t feel we played to our potential. We want to play hard and fast on defense, but I felt like it carried over offensively.
“We looked rattled on offense, but we finally settled down in the second half.”
Honaker will be looking to take care of some unfinished business this winter after the 2019-20 season left the Tigers with a sense of incompleteness.
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: A milestone for Honaker's McNulty, strong shooting from Tennessee High's Hayes, win No. 1 for Thomas Walker boys coach Clay Jeffers
Honaker (girls, boys), Sullivan East (girls, boys), Tennessee High (girls, boys), Lebanon (girls), Graham (boys), Thomas Walker (boys) among Monday's victors.
