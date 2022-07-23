The State Linerrs blew a 10-run lead in Saturday night's Appy League loss at Greeneville

Casey Stengel once said while managing the 1962 New York Mets: “Been in this game one-hundred years, but I see new ways to lose 'em I never knew existed before.”

Skipper Barbaro Garbey of the putrid 2022 Bristol State Liners has probably uttered similar words this summer.

Things went from bad to worse for Bristol on Saturday night as the State Liners couldn’t hold a 10-run lead in dropping a wild 18-15 Appalachian League decision to the homestanding Greeneville Flyboys.

Bristol (12-31) has lost five straight by scores of 20-12, 17-10, 21-1, 3-1 and 18-15. The latest setback might have been the most painful of those defeats.

Aaron Graeber (Rowan College South Jersey-Gloucester) hit a two run homer to highlight a 10-run second inning outburst for the State Liners for a 10-0 lead.

The lead was still 12-4, 14-9 and 14-13 later in the game, but Greeneville scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for good and complete a crazy comeback.

Graeber had four hits and four RBIs for the State Liners, while Sean Smith Jr. (Mississippi Gulf Coast College) was 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the loss.

That was overshadowed by Bristol’s poor pitching staff that combined to give up 18 hits and issue 14