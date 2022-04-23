The Meadows hosts first travel ball tourney

ABINGDON, Va. – For over 70 years, the Virginia Highlands Festival has brought thousands of arts, crafts and culture fans to the historic town of Abingdon.

Another large and diverse group invaded Abingdon Saturday.

Hotels were full, restaurants were crowded, and traffic was steady.

Welcome to the world of travel ball.

The big picture

To the delight of youth baseball players, coaches and parents, this weekend marked the first travel ball tournament at The Meadows Sports Complex.

The Perfect Game East Tennessee Super Regional NIT attracted 46 teams from eight states, with half the games among the four age groups scheduled for Domtar Park in Kingsport.

Despite temperatures in the mid-80s Saturday afternoon, the fields and stands were packed at the nearly $12 million Meadows facility located just off Exit 17 of Interstate 81.

It was hectic day for Abingdon’s Jonathan Shelton. He serves as the Perfect Game program director for Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Perfect Game, billed as the world’s largest scouting service, hosts baseball and softball travel team tournaments and individual showcase events throughout the country.

Shelton, who played baseball at Abingdon High School in 1994-95, said Saturday was a landmark day for youth sports across far Southwest Virginia.

“Things have gone really well,” Shelton said. “The fields look great and the players and parents seem happy. I’m proud of what’s going on here.”

Like many regional sports fans, Shelton followed the lengthy approval and construction process at The Meadows.

“We started putting together tournaments for this area about the time town leaders were talking about doing this complex,” Shelton said. “Our goal was to be able to play tournaments here.”

Along with several Abingdon squads and the nationally ranked Rawlings Prospects from North Carolina, the debut event includes teams from both sides of Bristol along with Smyth County, Russell County and the Roanoke area. There was even a team from the baseball hotbed of St. Louis.

The glamour division is the 12-under age class, which features 19 teams.

Shelton, who doubles as a team manager, has traveled to South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee with his son to compete in travel ball tournaments.

“It’s great to have the chance to finally play in Abingdon,” Shelton said.

The players

Parker Musick competes for the Abingdon Canes Tri-Cities 11-under team. According to the Honaker native, The Meadows has all the essentials for fun.

“This place is really cool,” said Musick, whose older brother plays baseball at Honaker High School “I’ve been playing travel ball for three years in places like Bristol, Charlotte and Georgia. Playing here at home is much nicer.”

Abingdon’s Trey Fullen, a teammate of Musick, has been involved in travel ball since age six.

“I’ve played with two other teams, and I was excited when I found out there were going to be fields here in Abingdon,” Fullen said. “Travel ball gets you better for high school by facing strong competition.”

The coaches

Seth Sutherland is manager of the Lebanon-based Southwest Virginia Arsenal 9-under squad.

The Arsenal, which opened the tournament Saturday with a 19-4 win, also draws athletes from Richlands, Castlewood and Abingdon.

“This is probably the best facility we’ve played at,” Sutherland said. “You can tell the amount of research that was done here by looking at the playing fields, parking and concessions.”

Sutherland said he has glanced over at The Meadows countless time while driving on Interstate 81.

“This is a great thing for our area,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland, whose eight-year-old son Bronx is a member of the Arsenal, said most of his players participate in both Little League and travel ball.

“I encourage that,” said Sutherland, a 2001 Lebanon High School graduate. “We want to build on the baseball legacy in Lebanon, and we’ve had excellent community support for our program.”

Brian Davidson is a coach with the Canes Tri-Cities squad which draws players from Washington County, Smyth County, Russell County and Tennessee.

“It will definitely help not having to travel to tournaments,” Davidson said. “I watched this complex as it was being built. It’s pretty awesome to be able to play here, and I hope we get more fields.”

The Tri Cities team is an affiliate of the famed Canes travel ball and showcase organization, which has teams across the country. Players were selected through tryouts held in October

“It would have been awesome to have something like this when I was young,” said Davidson, who played baseball at Northwood High School. “There was no travel ball back then. We were just happy to have any field to play on.

“I hope this complex will help youth sports grow in this area.”

The parents

Kelly Roark of Christiansburg, who has a son on the 12-under New River Canes squad, is grateful to have another regional option for tournaments.

“We’ve been watching the growth of this facility,’” Roark said. “We’re used to going to Kingsport, Charlotte or Raleigh on weekends, so this is much closer. From the dugouts to the concessions, everything is first class here.”

Abingdon’s Brian Miller balances the roles as coach and father to his eight-year-old son Owen.

“We were hoping a complex would get built years ago just up the interstate, but this place is nice and it will be good for the entire community,” Miller said. “I have another son who plays soccer and he’s looking forward to playing here.”

Home run

The team that generated that most attention Saturday was the 12-under Rawlings Prospects.

Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the Prospects have traditionally been ranked among the top 50 teams for their age group in the nation by Perfect Game.

According to manager David Piscorik, 90% of his players have advanced to college baseball at some level. That list includes current Wake Forest freshman Chris Katz, whose younger brother Mikey played for the Prospects Saturday. The Prospects won their first game Saturday by a 21-0 margin.

“This group have been together since eight,” Piscorik said. “We typically play 50 games in the spring from Pennsylvania and Florida to Georgia and Tennessee.

“We heard about this facility in Abingdon over the winter and it’s beautiful. We see the economic impact of travel everywhere we go, and I think the same thing will happen here in Abingdon.”

Action is scheduled to conclude this afternoon, with championship games set for around 4 p.m.

“Travel ball continues to grow nationally, so the potential here at The Meadows is huge,” Shelton said.

