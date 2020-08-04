That is indeed the home of the Council High School Cobras seen in the latest Nike commercial

“Actually, I did not believe him,” Rasnake said. “I told him it was probably just a gym that looked like it. Travis recorded it and sent it to me and I quickly realized that it was our gym. … A few minutes later I saw it live on TV while watching the NBA games.”

There was indeed the empty Southwest Virginia gym sharing a split screen with the iconic All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

It shows up at the 42-second mark of the 1-minute, 30-second advertisement which is titled “You Can’t Stop Us” and is narrated by women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe.

“It’s a prideful moment for all of us,” said Council High School principal Kathy Witt. “In one word, our community reaction has been just that – proud.”

The YouTube video had more than 42 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.

“It has created quite a bit of buzz with people in the area,” Rasnake said. “I have had a ton of people message me or call asking if that was really Council’s gym on the Nike commercial. Actually, [VHSL basketball referee] Robbie Perry messaged on Twitter and he said he could tell it was Council as soon as he saw those 10-foot doors.”