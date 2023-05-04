BRISTOL, Va. — The time of year — May — has arrived to start playing consistent, championship-style baseball for frontrunning programs like John Battle and Virginia High, but neither particularly had it together Thursday night in a non-district rivalry game on Battle Hill.

The homestanding Trojans won their sixth straight over Virginia High by an 11-9 count, but it was not the kind of outing Battle head coach Jimmy Gobble was looking to get, especially after rocking Gate City 17-3, Ridgeview 12-0 and Lee 21-3 over the last couple of weeks.

“It was terrible,” the sixth-year boss said. “Terrible pitching performance ... defensively we’ve got to sure some things up. But all in all, I mean, we hit the ball really well. And we have been hitting the ball really well. Our offense is a breath of fresh air.

“Our Achilles is going to be our communication, our lack of give a crap ... to own who we are. And they keep wanting us [the coaches] to do their job — that’s a problem. They need to go out there and own things between the lines. They’re not little kids anymore. They are big boys, and they need to go play big-boy baseball.”

Indeed, Battle (14-4) showed up offensively, smacking around 11 base hits and sprinting out to a 9-2 lead through three innings.

And it was contagious up and down the lineup, with Evan Hankins, Landon Odum and Gavin Ratliff all driving in two runs, while Elijah Childress and Porter Gobble both had RBI singles.

Gobble finished with three hits, Ratliff and Jackson Gayle two each. Childress scored four runs.

The potent Trojan offense continually puts pressure on the opposition.

“It does,” first-year VHS coach Adam Moore said. “And they run the bases really well, too. With that combination, you can’t afford to give them extra at bats or they’ll make you pay.”

But as is usually the case, Virginia High showed some backbone and actually had the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh before Ratliff had to be summoned to try and close the door on the Bearcats, which he did by getting the only batter he faced to fly out and end the game.

Ollie Foy blasted a three-run home run in the fifth to ignite VHS’s late-inning fire — three runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth — but the Bearcats ran out of time.

Gobble gained the win, allowing five runs (three earned) over five innings of work, but he and first reliever Caleb Lockhart combined to walk five batters and hit two others, The Trojans, like the Bearcats, committed three errors defensively.

With Abingdon paying the Trojans a visit on Saturday night and first place in the Mountain 7 District at stake, Coach Gobble was hoping for a more-polished act against the Bearcats (7-8).

“You’d think,” he said. “But you know, you let teams hang around — and they’re a good team that hits well — what do you expect? All in all, we must do a better job closing things out.”

Losing pitcher Luke Whitt took the brunt of Battle’s early offense, allowing nine runs over 2 2/3 innings before yielding to hard-throwing junior Bhraedon Meredith, who did an admirable job of holding down the fort over the final 3 1/3 frames, giving VHS a chance.

But the youthful Bearcats simply didn’t play well enough to win.

“No, we did not,” said Moore, whose first-place club has five Southwest District games between now and Monday week. “And we talked about it there in the late innings, that if we can just put it all together ... we have the inconsistencies of a young team.

“But the want-tos and the confidence of being able to get it done in the big lights, I see spurts, and I’ve said this for about two weeks now. Eventually we’re going to bust that door open, and I keep telling them that every single practice. You’ve just got to keep believing and move on.”

Foy finished with two of VHS’s nine hits and drove home four runs. Connor Davidson, Devin Lathrop and Cooper McVey each had an RBI for the Bearcats, who will entertain second-place Tazewell in a key SWD game on Saturday afternoon.