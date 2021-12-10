TENNESSEE-VIRGINIA SHOOTOUT: Bunch's 30 leads Union past Unicoi County, 51-50

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Union senior basketball player Bradley Bunch picked up right where he left off last season on Friday afternoon at Viking Hall.
The 6-foot-6 senior, Virginia’s reigning Class 2A player of the year, scored 30 points to lead the Bears past Unicoi County, 51-50, in the opening game of the Tennessee-Virginia Shootout.
It was the season opener for Union. The Blue Devils fell to 6-6 on the season.
Bunch scored 11 points in the opening 13:07, a stretch he capped with the first of four 3-pointers. His final trey gave Union a 48-45 lead with 1:06 remaining.
It was quite a debut, especially contending with Unicoi County 6-foot-5 junior Lucas Slagle while without starter Noah Jordan and Peyton Honeycutt.
“They’ve got a player in Slagle that’s really good,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “We just challenged him [Bunch] and told him that he was gonna have to play good defensively without fouling, and then offensively, he’s gonna have to carry us right now with the players we have out. He’s probably one of our better shooters. The zone gave us some trouble, but the outside shooting obviously helped us score the points that we did.”
Bunch made the late tiebreaking trey from beyond the top of the key after a pick-and-pop. He executed a couple of those with senior guard Caiden Bartee, who finished with 14 points and four assists.
“That last one [3-pointer] was a big one … probably the difference in the game,” Moore said. “Bartee plays the point for us. He’s our best defensive player, too. So we ask a lot out of him. And he didn’t come out of the game. He plays every possession really hard and he played 32 minutes.”
Junior guard Grant Hensley led Unicoi County with 18 points, including a 15-foot turnaround that got the Blue Devils within 48-47 with 37 seconds left.
The Bears responded by making 3 of 4 free throws, including a pair from Bunch with 3.1 seconds remaining that stretched their advantage to 51-47.
Hensley made a 27-footer with 1.6 seconds remaining, but the clock continues running and no ensuing inbounds pass was necessary.
“We got passive late, which was not something I expected from those guys with all that experience,” said first-year Unicoi County coach Jordan Simmons, who is without starting point guard Bryson Peterson (wrist) until probably early January. “But in the end, we had some good moments and some rough moments against a pretty dang good team. … Bunch, there’s no way around it, he’s probably the best player we’ll see all year. He’s long, and when it became crunch time, guess what, he stepped up.
“We had guys with opportunities. They made one more play than we did.”
Gate City 57, Volunteer 56
Sophomore guard Eli McMurray scored a game-high 17 points and made a pair of free throws with 5.6 seconds remaining that concluded the game’s scoring.
“If there’s anybody we’d want on the line shooting those, it’d be Eli,” said first-year Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes.
Andrew Knittel led Volunteer with 16 points. He banked in a 7-footer after an offensive rebound and pass from Heath Miller (14 points) to give the Falcons a 48-44 lead with 7:11 remaining.
McMurray answered with a 3-pointer from the right corner with 6:48 remaining.
Joltin Harrison (10 points) hit the second of his two treys to give Volunteer a 54-49 lead with 4:05 left, but the Devils answered with a 6-0 run that Ryan Jesse capped with five straight points. Jesse hit a trey from the right corner to cut the Falcons’ lead to 54-53 with 1:49 to go and made a pair of free throws for a 55-54 lead with 1:19 left.
“I was proud of our kids,” Reed-Barnes said. “I thought there was a couple of times in the second half that we could’ve folded the tent and went home and been content with playing close. But we kept battling, kept fighting and played for all 32 minutes. And when you do that you find yourself with a chance to win.”