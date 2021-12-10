TENNESSEE-VIRGINIA SHOOTOUT: Bunch's 30 leads Union past Unicoi County, 51-50

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Union senior basketball player Bradley Bunch picked up right where he left off last season on Friday afternoon at Viking Hall.

The 6-foot-6 senior, Virginia’s reigning Class 2A player of the year, scored 30 points to lead the Bears past Unicoi County, 51-50, in the opening game of the Tennessee-Virginia Shootout.

It was the season opener for Union. The Blue Devils fell to 6-6 on the season.

Bunch scored 11 points in the opening 13:07, a stretch he capped with the first of four 3-pointers. His final trey gave Union a 48-45 lead with 1:06 remaining.

It was quite a debut, especially contending with Unicoi County 6-foot-5 junior Lucas Slagle while without starter Noah Jordan and Peyton Honeycutt.

“They’ve got a player in Slagle that’s really good,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “We just challenged him [Bunch] and told him that he was gonna have to play good defensively without fouling, and then offensively, he’s gonna have to carry us right now with the players we have out. He’s probably one of our better shooters. The zone gave us some trouble, but the outside shooting obviously helped us score the points that we did.”