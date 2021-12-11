TENNESSEE-VIRGINIA SHOOTOUT: Bunch leads Union over East, 62-60

BRISTOL, Va. – A Bunch of Bradley was just enough to lift Union to victory.
Bradley Bunch had 37 points, and needed every one of them as the Bears survived an equally impressive 37-point barrage by Dylan Bartley to defeat Sullivan East 62-60 in the Tennessee-Virginia Shootout on Saturday night at Viking Hall.
“That was so much fun,” said Bunch, who is the defending Class 2 player of the year in Virginia. “It was a high-intensity game, fans yelling, that is what it is all about for high school basketball. It was really fun, and a good team win too.”
Bunch, who led the Bears (2-0) to the Class 2 state title in the spring, had 67 points and 21 rebounds over the last two days in Bristol.
“That is pretty good, I guess,” said Bunch, with a smile.
These clubs have a history of exciting games, with Bunch recalling a 102-100 double-overtime win by the Bears over the Patriots two years ago in Big Stone Gap.
“We knew what kind of challenge it was going to be,” Union head coach Zack Moore said. “I told our guys, we are not going to get too high or low, win or lose, these games make us better for the most important part of the season. We hope this will carry into next week and the week after.
“I am excited for them. They played hard.”
Bartley was equally impressive for the Patriots (7-2), adding 37 points of his own, while matching Bunch with four 3-pointers apiece.
“They put on a show,” Sullivan East head coach Dylan Faver said.
“He is a great player. He is really tough,” said Bunch, of Bartley. “He can shoot it pretty much from anywhere and he is strong in the paint. He is a big dude too so it was a good matchup playing against him.”
Union won despite missing two point guards who are out with injuries, and then lost Caiden Bartee, when he was carried off the court with an apparent knee injury in the second half.
No problem, the 6-foot-5 Bunch just moved from center to point guard.
“It shows you how good Bradley is, right,” Moore said. “He starts the game playing center and then we move him to point guard at the end. He is that special of a player. I think he had 37/11 and managed our team, brought the ball up against the press, guarded the other team’s best player some, and never came out. It just shows you how special he is.”
Other Bears made plays, including Malachi Jenkins, who had eight points and helped the Bears rule the boards. Bartee and Reyshawn Anderson had five points each and had big stops on defense, especially in the final moments with Bunch saddled with four fouls.
“[Four] is a heckuva player, isn’t he? We tried everything and he still did whatever he wanted,” Faver said. “It is hard to stop that guy. A 6-5 200-some pound point guard bringing it down, he can shoot it, can dribble, can make post moves.
“I thought offensively we settled a little bit and defensively we weren’t tough enough. Rebounding wise we weren’t tough enough either.”
Bartley certainly did his part for the Patriots.
“He had 37 too, they just kind of traded baskets,” Moore said. “They are a tough team to guard. Bartley, he will hit some shots and we will have had great defense on that. He just makes tough shots.”
The lead changed hands 22 points and there were eight ties, with the Bears finally taking the lead for good on an offensive putback by Bunch. Jenkins added a bucket of his own for a 62-59 lead with 1:59 to play. Logan Murray pulled the Patriots within one with a free throw, and Patriots got two shots in the final seconds after a pair of missed Union free throws, but shots by Hunter Brown and Masun Tate missed the mark.
“I thought Union played great defensively. I thought they killed us on the glass, I thought we settled offensively a little bit and really weren’t relentless on defense,” Faver said. “When it comes down to it, I thought they were a little bit tougher than we were mentally and physically tonight.”
Murray finished with 11 points for the Patriots.
Union will return to Bristol later this month for the Arby’s Classic, the third time the Bears have played in the event. Bunch is excited, not only for his own long-term college prospects, but also for those of his team.
“Hopefully if I play as good as I did in this tournament I feel like I can catch more eyes at the higher levels,” said Bunch, who, like Bartley, is mainly receiving attention from non-NCAA Division I schools. “I am excited to play in the Arby’s. It is a great opportunity for everybody.”
