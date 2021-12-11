TENNESSEE-VIRGINIA SHOOTOUT: Bunch leads Union over East, 62-60

“I am excited for them. They played hard.”

Bartley was equally impressive for the Patriots (7-2), adding 37 points of his own, while matching Bunch with four 3-pointers apiece.

“They put on a show,” Sullivan East head coach Dylan Faver said.

“He is a great player. He is really tough,” said Bunch, of Bartley. “He can shoot it pretty much from anywhere and he is strong in the paint. He is a big dude too so it was a good matchup playing against him.”

Union won despite missing two point guards who are out with injuries, and then lost Caiden Bartee, when he was carried off the court with an apparent knee injury in the second half.

No problem, the 6-foot-5 Bunch just moved from center to point guard.

“It shows you how good Bradley is, right,” Moore said. “He starts the game playing center and then we move him to point guard at the end. He is that special of a player. I think he had 37/11 and managed our team, brought the ball up against the press, guarded the other team’s best player some, and never came out. It just shows you how special he is.”