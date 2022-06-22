 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tennessee’s Booker leads Axmen past State Liners, 12-1

  • 0
Bristol State Liners logo

Bristol State Liners logo 

 BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

University of Tennessee baseball player Kyle Booker doubled, singled and scored twice to lead the Kingsport Axmen to a 12-1 Appalachian League rout of the Bristol State Liners on Wednesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.

Payton Allen (Kansas) had three hits, including two doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Sam Petersen (Iowa) had two hits and drove in two runs for the Axmen, which improved to 16-3, which is the best record in the league.

Corbin Shaw, who plays at Walters State Community College, had three hits and drove in three runs.

Bristol, which lost to Kingsport 13-1 on Tuesday, fell to 5-14, the worst mark in the league.

Abingdon graduate and current Virginia Commonwealth pitcher Chase Hungate relieved starter Abel Medina (0-3) in the second, allowing seven hits and four runs – three earned – while striking out one over 2 2/3 innings.

Ray Berry, a Chilhowie graduate and current King University pitcher, worked 2 1/3 innings in relief of Hungate, allowing one hit, two walks and striking out three.

People are also reading…

Kingsport score 10 runs in the first four innings, with the State Liners’ lone run coming in the fourth when Rice University catcher Manny Garza singled home Braxton Church (Appalachian State).

Garza had two of Bristol’s nine hits, while Church had a double.

James Madison pitcher Ryan Murphy started for Kingsport, allowing seven hits and one run over four innings.. Chris Sabo (UNC-Asheville) struck out five over the next three innings to pick up the win.

Bristol returns to DeVault Stadium tonight to face the Pulaski River Turtles. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Thomas Walker hires Hall as football coach

Being named the head football coach at Thomas Walker High School marks a major milestone in Tanner Hall’s career, but it didn’t even rank as his biggest life moment of the past seven days.

That’s because he and his wife, Addie, got married last Saturday and are currently on their honeymoon in Panama City, Florida.

Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Those who wandered into the cozy gymnasium located on Edgewater Drive in Grundy, Virginia, on a bitterly cold evening in the winter of 2016 or on a pleasant spring afternoon in 2017, were in the presence of basketball royalty even if they might not have realized it at the time.

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Hooker, Vols looking to ‘win ballgames’ this season

Dynamic dual-threat quarterback Hendon Hooker and leading rusher Jabari Small were among the featured guests of offensive lineman Dayne Davis on Saturday at the latter’s inaugural youth football camp at Sullivan East High School.

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

Memorial services slated this week for longtime King University coach Toomey

BRISTOL, Tenn. – “Our gift, His glory.”

That has been the motto for the King women’s volleyball program for decades, first created by Tornado coaching legend Susie Toomey and continued by her son, Chris Toomey, a duo that led the Tornado to nearly 1,000 wins over a 29-year period.

Yet, according to those who knew Chris – who died unexpectedly last Tuesday in St. Louis at age 46 – volleyball was simply a means to a more important calling in life.

“They always viewed their coaching here as a ministry,” King University athletic director David Hicks said

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Hall takes over as football coach at Thomas Walker

Tanner Hall is the new head football coach at Thomas Walker High School...NHRA officials announced Thursday afternoon that Friday’s pro qualifying session for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway has been moved forward two hours due to potential weather in the evening.

NASCAR icon Bruton Smith dies at 95

NASCAR icon Bruton Smith dies at 95

O. Bruton Smith, who emerged from rural North Carolina and parlayed his love of motorsports into becoming a NASCAR Hall of Famer and one of its most eccentric and successful promoters, died Wednesday. He was 95.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts