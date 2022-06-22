Tennessee’s Booker leads Axmen past State Liners, 12-1

University of Tennessee baseball player Kyle Booker doubled, singled and scored twice to lead the Kingsport Axmen to a 12-1 Appalachian League rout of the Bristol State Liners on Wednesday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.
Payton Allen (Kansas) had three hits, including two doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Sam Petersen (Iowa) had two hits and drove in two runs for the Axmen, which improved to 16-3, which is the best record in the league.
Corbin Shaw, who plays at Walters State Community College, had three hits and drove in three runs.
Bristol, which lost to Kingsport 13-1 on Tuesday, fell to 5-14, the worst mark in the league.
Abingdon graduate and current Virginia Commonwealth pitcher Chase Hungate relieved starter Abel Medina (0-3) in the second, allowing seven hits and four runs – three earned – while striking out one over 2 2/3 innings.
Ray Berry, a Chilhowie graduate and current King University pitcher, worked 2 1/3 innings in relief of Hungate, allowing one hit, two walks and striking out three.
People are also reading…
Kingsport score 10 runs in the first four innings, with the State Liners’ lone run coming in the fourth when Rice University catcher Manny Garza singled home Braxton Church (Appalachian State).
Garza had two of Bristol’s nine hits, while Church had a double.
James Madison pitcher Ryan Murphy started for Kingsport, allowing seven hits and one run over four innings.. Chris Sabo (UNC-Asheville) struck out five over the next three innings to pick up the win.
Bristol returns to DeVault Stadium tonight to face the Pulaski River Turtles. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m.