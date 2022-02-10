 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TENNESSEE LADY VOLS: Burrell has 21, No. 13 Lady Vols dominate third quarter, top Mizzou

  Updated
Tennessee vs ETSU Womens Basketball

Tennessee's Jordan Horston pushes the ball upcourt on a fast break against East Tennessee State University in 2019. Horston had a big game for the Lady Vols in a win over Missouri on Thursday in Knoxville. 

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Horston had 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, Alexus Dye had all 11 of her points in the pivotal third quarter and No. 13 Tennessee ended a two-game skid with a 76-62 win over Missouri on Thursday night.

Leading 32-27 at the half, the Lady Vols outscored the Tigers 26-6 in the third quarter by making 9 of 16 shots, holding Mizzou to 3 of 18 and posting a 13-7 rebounding advantage.

Dye had seven of her points in a 15-0 run as Missouri went scoreless for 6:49. Before Lauren Hansen ended the Tigers’ 0 for 11 stretch with a layup at the 2:32 mark, Tennessee led 50-29.

Tess Darby scored 12 points and Rae Burrell also had 11 for the Lady Vols (20-4, 9-2 Southeastern Conference), who had lost three of four, most recently a 19-point decision at UConn. Tamari Key had seven blocks, giving her 88 for the season and 236 for her career, three from second place and 29 from a school record.

Hansen scored 22 points for the Tigers (17-8, 5-6) and Aijha Blackwell 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 18th double-double of the year.

Tennessee had a 46-31 rebounding advantage, using 18 offensive boards to make 13 second-chance points.

