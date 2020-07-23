Tennessee High’s Jaden Keller and Ridgeview’s Trenton Adkins were recently named high school football All-American candidates by Sports Illustrated.
A rising senior who can play all over the field, Keller scored 10 touchdowns during the 2019 season, snagged three interceptions and made 76 tackles. He has multiple NCAA Division I scholarship offers.
Adkins rushed for 2,856 yards on 247 carries last fall and scored 47 total touchdowns in earning Bristol Herald Courier offensive player of the year honors. Several NCAA Division I programs are also in the mix for the rising senior’s services.
