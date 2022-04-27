Tennessee High wallops Sullivan East, clinches Upper Lakes title

BLUFF CITY, Tenn, — Wednesday’s anticipated Upper Lakes Conference baseball showdown turned into more of a smackdown at McKamey Field, where Tennessee High belted its way to a 16-0 victory over shell-shocked Sullivan East.

East (16-7, 6-4) had defeated Tennessee High 4-1 back on April 4 and would’ve kept itself in line for a possible regular-season league championship by beating its guest, but the Vikings (18-6, 9-2) would have none of that.

It was over soon after it began, with the Vikings leading 12-0 through two innings.

THS, in clinching the league title, finished the five-inning game with 18 base hits.

“We just had trouble getting them out,” longtime Patriots coach Mike Breuninger said. “They did the same thing to us at Tennessee High [a 17-7 Viking win on April 6]. They’re a good-hitting team and they even hit some good pitcher’s pitches. I mean, we just couldn’t get ‘em out.”

Veteran coach Preston Roberts has seen it from his Vikings all year. The game, rained out on Tuesday, marked the 14th time they have scored in double figures this season.

“It was a stressful I guess 48 hours just knowing the importance of taking care of business and getting our guys ready, getting them locked in,” Roberts said. “You know, we’ve played well all year, but I was really proud of the way we came out today and took care of business.”

The Vikings barreled each base knock, it seemed, with few if any exceptions.

“Just try to worry about us and not about other things, whatever that may be,” Roberts said. “Stay focused on what we need to do individually and as a team, and we’re pretty dangerous.”

Tennessee High banged out four hits and scored three runs in the first inning, but the Vikings were just getting warmed up.

The Norsemen sent 14 batters to the plate in the second and chased East starter Dylan Bartley with a nine-run frame to gain their 12-0 advantage. The hits just kept coming, one after another.

Tennessee High continued to pile on with three more runs in the third to make it a 15-0 game.

The offensive stars were plentiful: Braden Wilhoit and Rylan Henard both with three hits and three RBIs, Gregory Harris two hits and three RBIs, Logan Quales two hits and two RBIs, Brayden Blevins two hits and an RBI, Logan Tudor an RBI double, and Evan Mutter and Andrew Dingus each with two hits and two runs scored.

Harris fashioned the game’s only home run, a solo job off the second of three East relievers.

“We were feeling it today,” Blevins said. “We were without a couple hitters [regular starters] in our lineup but we came through and everyone hit it seemed, even some of the younger guys.”

Blevins was the winning pitcher, covering all five innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound right-hander, a senior and an Emory & Henry College commit, allowed five hits and stranded six runners in scoring position.

Corbin Dickenson managed two hits and reached on all three at-bats for the Patriots, who can secure the second spot in the Upper Lakes today with a win at third-place Unicoi County.