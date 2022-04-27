 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tennessee High wallops Sullivan East, clinches Upper Lakes title

  • 0
Tennessee High Logo

BLUFF CITY, Tenn, — Wednesday’s anticipated Upper Lakes Conference baseball showdown turned into more of a smackdown at McKamey Field, where Tennessee High belted its way to a 16-0 victory over shell-shocked Sullivan East.

East (16-7, 6-4) had defeated Tennessee High 4-1 back on April 4 and would’ve kept itself in line for a possible regular-season league championship by beating its guest, but the Vikings (18-6, 9-2) would have none of that.

It was over soon after it began, with the Vikings leading 12-0 through two innings.

THS, in clinching the league title, finished the five-inning game with 18 base hits.

“We just had trouble getting them out,” longtime Patriots coach Mike Breuninger said. “They did the same thing to us at Tennessee High [a 17-7 Viking win on April 6]. They’re a good-hitting team and they even hit some good pitcher’s pitches. I mean, we just couldn’t get ‘em out.”

Veteran coach Preston Roberts has seen it from his Vikings all year. The game, rained out on Tuesday, marked the 14th time they have scored in double figures this season.

People are also reading…

“It was a stressful I guess 48 hours just knowing the importance of taking care of business and getting our guys ready, getting them locked in,” Roberts said. “You know, we’ve played well all year, but I was really proud of the way we came out today and took care of business.”

The Vikings barreled each base knock, it seemed, with few if any exceptions.

“Just try to worry about us and not about other things, whatever that may be,” Roberts said. “Stay focused on what we need to do individually and as a team, and we’re pretty dangerous.”

Tennessee High banged out four hits and scored three runs in the first inning, but the Vikings were just getting warmed up.

The Norsemen sent 14 batters to the plate in the second and chased East starter Dylan Bartley with a nine-run frame to gain their 12-0 advantage. The hits just kept coming, one after another.

Tennessee High continued to pile on with three more runs in the third to make it a 15-0 game.

The offensive stars were plentiful: Braden Wilhoit and Rylan Henard both with three hits and three RBIs, Gregory Harris two hits and three RBIs, Logan Quales two hits and two RBIs, Brayden Blevins two hits and an RBI, Logan Tudor an RBI double, and Evan Mutter and Andrew Dingus each with two hits and two runs scored.

Harris fashioned the game’s only home run, a solo job off the second of three East relievers.

“We were feeling it today,” Blevins said. “We were without a couple hitters [regular starters] in our lineup but we came through and everyone hit it seemed, even some of the younger guys.”

Blevins was the winning pitcher, covering all five innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound right-hander, a senior and an Emory & Henry College commit, allowed five hits and stranded six runners in scoring position.

Corbin Dickenson managed two hits and reached on all three at-bats for the Patriots, who can secure the second spot in the Upper Lakes today with a win at third-place Unicoi County.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Hamilton has the itch to coach again

Justin Hamilton has the itch to coach again

“If I wanted to make myself feel good, I could probably list a lot of reasons that didn’t help our cause in my time at Virginia Tech,” said Hamilton. “But ultimately, the way I choose to look at it is we didn’t get our players to perform well enough. We didn’t recruit well enough. We didn’t win enough games.”

Prep Roundup for April 22

Prep Roundup for April 22

The John Battle Trojans were victorious in baseball, softball and girls soccer to headline another busy night on the sports scene

Prep Roundup for April 25

Prep Roundup for April 25

Tristan Counts (Twin Springs), Dylan Bartley (Sullivan East), Rylee Fields (Tennessee High), Gage Treadway (Elizabethton), Eli McCoy (Eastside) among Thursday's standout. 

Prep Roundup for April 21

Prep Roundup for April 21

Freshman Mackenzie Hood went 6-for-6 with six RBIs and was the winning pitcher in relief as Rye Cove outlasted J.I. Burton for a 20-14 softbal…

Prep Roundup for April 20

Prep Roundup for April 20

Kaylie Hughes drove in Nikki Duncan with two outs in the bottom of the 12th inning to give Tennessee High a 2-1 triumph over Volunteer on Wednesday in what will easily go down as one of the best softball games played in the area in 2022.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts