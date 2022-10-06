Tennessee High tops Sullivan East for District 1-AA title

ERWIN, Tenn. – Tennessee High volleyball coach Mary Johnson capped a week for the ages with a District 1-AA volleyball title Thursday night at Unicoi County High School.

Johnson became the Vikings’ career leader in victories on Tuesday, moving past predecessor Peggy Dempsey, and then smiled when she saw Dempsey in attendance for a 25-19, 27-25, 25-17 championship victory against Sullivan East two days later.

“Coach Dempsey is a huge supporter,” Johnson said. “Fifteen years ago, you come in and try to fill in for Peggy Dempsey, you’ve got big shoes – big shoes – to fill. I was so happy. That made my night that she was here.”

The Vikings (29-6) beat East (12-14) for the fourth straight time this season. The first one was a 3-2 marathon that lasted well over two hours. The past three have been sweeps, although East was more competitive Thursday.

The Patriots jumped out to a 6-1 lead to open the match and bounced back from a 15-7 deficit in game two before falling, 27-25.

But Madison Blair piled up 14 kills and 12 digs and tournament MVP Sophie Meade tallied eight kills and nine digs, and the Vikings always had an answer.

Freshman setter Bree Adams, whose duties were essentially doubled when co-setter Ashton Blair broke an ankle in the final regular season home match against Patrick Henry, played with the composure of a senior while handing out 35 assists.

“Maddie (Blair) had such a good night hitting,” Meade said. “She was hitting around the blocks. And we couldn’t do it without Bree Adams. She picked up a big role when Ashton got hurt and she’s handled it really well. I’m really proud of her and how she’s competing.”

Adams set Marley Johns (nine kills, five blocks, three digs) for a booming kill that gave the Vikings a 24-22 lead in the second set.

“When Marley gets going she’s super-hard to stop,” Johnson said.

Sullivan East coach Tracy Graybeal was pleased to see the Patriots compete.

“We played three games Monday night, eight games Tuesday night and four games last night,” Graybeal said. “We have not been home before 10 o’clock all week. Part of it was our doing. We had the battle against Volunteer on Tuesday, and I felt like that left us a little empty in the tank against Tennessee High when you have to turn right around and play (again Tuesday).

“But we played with them tonight. When we played them at East, it was a battle. And then the other two times – we rolled over. We played with ‘em tonight.”

Meade said she felt like the Vikings went into the second-set tailspin after East’s Kyndl Hodge was shaken up on a play. Hodge did remain in the match.

“We knew we had to pull that second set out,” Meade said, “because we don’t want to go to 1-1 with a team that’s not gonna give up.”

Hannah Hodge and Jenna Hare had nine and eight kills, respectively, for East. Kylie Hurley had 22 digs and Hodge added 15.

Both teams advance to the region, which will be held Monday or Tuesday at Greeneville. The Vikings will take on Grainger and East will play Greeneville.

The top two teams advance to the sectional, which is scheduled for Thursday.

“I’m hoping we can carry this into next week,” Johnson said. “We know how important it is to win the region. We get to host a substate (sectional) game at home, and that’s our goal. We want one more home game, get our Maroon Maniacs back in the gym.”

East could very well get another crack at the Vikings.

“I’d like to see it be us and Tennessee High in the finals again,” Graybeal said, “and see what we can do.”