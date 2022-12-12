Tennessee High, Sullivan East to renew football rivalry

PREP FOOTBALL
THS, East to renew gridiron rivalry
For the first time since 2010, the Tennessee High Vikings and Sullivan East Patriots will play a regular-season football game.
The two rivals separated by just a short drive on Weaver Pike will play Aug. 25 in Bluff City as THS released its 2023 schedule on Monday. The teams did scrimmage this past season at the Stone Castle.
Sullivan East has never beaten the Vikings on the field in the previous 42 meetings, even though a 35-14 triumph by the Vikings in 1998 was later ruled a forfeit when it was discovered Tennessee High used an ineligible player.
The rest of the docket for the Vikings includes home games against Greeneville (Aug. 18), Morristown West (Sept. 1), Abingdon (Sept. 22), Gate City (Sept. 29) and David Crockett (Oct. 6). THS hits the road to face East, Sevier County (Sept. 15), Cocke County (Oct. 13), West Ridge (Oct. 20) and Daniel Boone (Oct. 26).