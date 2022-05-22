Tennessee High softball team crushes Carter to earn state tourney spot

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Ashley Worley is the perfect leadoff hitter for the Tennessee High softball team.

The junior supplies speed, direction and a potent bat for the Vikings.

“My job is to get the offense started and be a leader,” Worley said. “I’ve gone with that role all season.”

Worley played the starring role Saturday night as THS rolled to a 14-4 six-inning win over the Carter Hornets in the Class 3A sub-state playoffs.

Worley reached base on two singles, a three-run homer and a hit-batsman. It was the fourth homer of the season for Worley.

“We usually don’t start hitting until the fifth inning, but I knew we needed to start sooner in this game and I did what I could,” Worley said.

Worley also saved two runs with a diving catch at shortstop.

THS (26-5) built a 9-0 lead after three innings and then cruised en route to clinching the first state tournament berth in school history. The Vikings, who finished with 17 hits Saturday, will play Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Murfreesboro against an opponent to be determined.

The early advantage gave an extra dose of motivation for THS pitcher Rylee Fields. The junior allowed just five hits while striking out seven.

“I was able to spot my pitches and having a big lead always helps,” Fields said. “I wasn’t nervous at all.”

Fields said last year’s sub-state loss to Knox Farragut has served as motivation all season.

“We were so close last year, and I’ve had a place in my heart for this ever since. That loss pushed me to work hard,” Fields said.

Fields drove in three runs Saturday with a single and double, while Abby Haga and Nikki Duncan drove in two runs apiece.

Lily Ware, Macie Strouth and No. 9 hitter Kaci Honaker each added two hits, as each player in the THS lineup collected at least one hit

“Everybody in the lineup was locked in, and it was that way all week,” THS coach Jenn Testa said.

The Vikings rely on a mix of freshmen prodigies and battle-tested upperclassmen.

“We’ve got a lot of young kids who have never played on a stage like this before, so it was important to get that early lead,” Testa said. “The good thing about young kids is that they don’t know how to be scared. They are out there just having fun.”

Carter (18-25) started six freshmen, and played seven.

After being held hitless through the first three innings, the Hornets adjusted to Fields in the second time through the lineup. The four-hit rally in the fourth inning culminated with a grand slam by Gracie Miller.

“It was good season for us to just reach this point, and I was proud our fight tonight,” Carter coach Ryan Burkhart said. “We put some good swings on the ball. It was just too little and too late.”

The Vikings sealed the victory with a run-scoring double by Strouth in the sixth inning.

“Tennessee High can really swing the bats,” Burkhart said. “Other than Gibbs, that’s the best hitting team I’ve seen. I will be interested to see how far they can go.”

The large and loud THS fan contingent grows with each breakthrough victory

“Last year was a magical run, and we wanted to prove this season that it wasn’t a fluke,” Testa said. “We lost some huge pieces to graduation, but we’ve had some freshman fill those voids and it’s been another great season.”

“These kids have bought in to what we’ve built and what we’re trying to do here.”

Count Worley as a true believer in the Testa plan.

“We were thinking about state last year. We wanted to take that next step this year, and we did it,” Worley said.

