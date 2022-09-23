Tennessee High relies on defense to trap Falcons

ABINGDON, Va. – Marquis Phelps is not the average defensive end.

At 5-foot-10, and 180 pounds, the Tennessee High standout relies on speed and finesse instead of height.

In Friday’s 34-14 win over the Abingdon Falcons at Falcon Stadium, Phelps accomplished his goal.

“We just wanted to be more physical,” said Phelps, a three-year starter. “All those (Abingdon) linemen were big but we were able to get to the quarterback.”

With Phelps, Jashun Hernton, and Chris Wilson applying the pressure, THS forced four turnovers and blocked two punts.

THS coach Josh Holt said his plan centered on the defense setting the tone.

“That’s what we talked about from the start of the game, and the guys were able to do it,” Holt said.

Jacob Rhea collected both of the punt blocks, including one at the 8:19 mark of the first quarter that led to 1-yard run by quarterback Jimmy Phipps.

Abingdon answered with 12 running plays during a 79-yard drive capped by a 7-yard run by powerful sophomore Alex Hawkins.

The Falcons rushed for 178 yards, with speed Ector Taylor (17 carries, 81 yards) and Hawkins (15 carries, 61 yards) finding room.

“We ran the ball well, but something would break down when we got a drive going,” AHS coach Garrett Amburgey said. “Our guys played hard, but we just had too many mistakes.”

Phipps ran for four scores His pretty 42-yard sprint off a read option gave THS a 21-7 margin 5:40 left in the first half.

The Vikings gained more insurance when Maddox Fritts returned the second half kickoff 80 yards for a score.

The Vikings used a variety of running backs, with Owen Brown churning for 56 yards.

“We not a one-horse show,” Holt said. “We’re going to give the ball to whoever we feel like can do the best job.”

In addition to the blocked punts, AHS was hurt by three interceptions, a fumble and nine penalties.

“We gave (Tennessee High) a lot of short fields,” Amburgey said. “We’ve got to play better than that and we’ve got to make teams drive.”

While Abingdon controlled the time of possession, THS was turnover free and took advantage of its opportunities.

“We don’t put emphasis on one part of the game,” Holt said. “We work hard in all three phases and this game was proof.”

Holt was not surprised by the performance of his unique defensive end.

“Marquis plays like he’s 6-5,” Holt said. “He’s got a lot of dog in him and he can almost set the entire defense by himself. He’s fun to watch.”

Tennessee High;7;14;13;0;-;34

Abingdon;7;0;0;7;-;14

Scoring Summary

THS – Phipps 1 run (Hutton kick)

AHS – Hawkins 7 run (Reid kick)

THS – Phipps 4 run (Hutton kick)

THS – Phipps 42 run (Hutton kick)

THS – Fritts 80 kickoff return (Hutton kick)

THS – Phipps 1 run (kick blocked)

AHS – Henley 8 run (Reid kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: THS 8, AHS 18; Rushes-Yards: THS 25-122, AHS 52-178; Passing Yards: THS 24, AHS 44; Comp-Att.-Int.: THS 2-7-0, AHS 6-14-3; Fumbles-Lost: THS 1-0, AHS 2-1; Penalties-Yards: THS 6-60, AHS 9-85; Punts-Average: THS 3-34, AHS 2-19