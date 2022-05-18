Tennessee High qualifies for state tennis tournament

Ellyson Kovacs won a singles match and combined with Keona Fielitz to win in doubles as well, leading Tennessee High to a 5-2 TSSAA Class AA sectional victory at Farragut on Wednesday afternoon.

Tennessee High qualified for the Class AA state tournament at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro on May 24-27. The Vikings will meet either McMinn County or Green Hill in the semifinal round.

Lily Rosser and Trinity Moore also won singles matches for Tennessee High. Averie Stalnaker and Moore also won a doubles match for the Vikings.

Kovacs and Fielitz will also compete in the Class AA state doubles competition next week.

Tennessee High will be looking for its first-ever girls team championship. The Vikings lost in the finals in 2008.

COLLEGE GOLF

King’s Trueba finishes third in NCAAs

King University junior golfer Samuel Trueba finished in a tied for third place at the NCAA Division II National Championships completed on Wednesday at TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Mich.

Trueba shot a second straight 1-under 71, following an opening round 73, to finish with a one-under score of 215, one shot back of Joel Sylven (Missouri-St. Louis) and Keegan Bronnenberg (Indianapolis), who finished as co-champions.

A native of Spain and transfer from East Tennessee State, Trueba had four birdies, one bogey and a double bogey on the 18th hole to complete his final round. He finished in a tie for third with Nick Westrich of Central Missouri.

Trueba was the first King golfer to qualify for the event.