 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tennessee High qualifies for state tennis tournament

  • 0
t

Ellyson Kovacs won a singles match and combined with Keona Fielitz to win in doubles as well, leading Tennessee High to a 5-2 TSSAA Class AA sectional victory at Farragut on Wednesday afternoon.

Tennessee High qualified for the Class AA state tournament at Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro on May 24-27. The Vikings will meet either McMinn County or Green Hill in the semifinal round.

Lily Rosser and Trinity Moore also won singles matches for Tennessee High. Averie Stalnaker and Moore also won a doubles match for the Vikings.

Kovacs and Fielitz will also compete in the Class AA state doubles competition next week.

Tennessee High will be looking for its first-ever girls team championship. The Vikings lost in the finals in 2008.

COLLEGE GOLF

King’s Trueba finishes third in NCAAs

King University junior golfer Samuel Trueba finished in a tied for third place at the NCAA Division II National Championships completed on Wednesday at TPC of Michigan in Dearborn, Mich.

People are also reading…

Trueba shot a second straight 1-under 71, following an opening round 73, to finish with a one-under score of 215, one shot back of Joel Sylven (Missouri-St. Louis) and Keegan Bronnenberg (Indianapolis), who finished as co-champions.

A native of Spain and transfer from East Tennessee State, Trueba had four birdies, one bogey and a double bogey on the 18th hole to complete his final round. He finished in a tie for third with Nick Westrich of Central Missouri.

Trueba was the first King golfer to qualify for the event.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

History with Hayes: Mike Dockery

History with Hayes: Mike Dockery

John Kuczko sat in the coaches’ office at Abingdon High School one afternoon, busily making sure things were in order and taking care of some last-minute details with the 1987 baseball season beginning in two days.

Prep Roundup for May 12

Prep Roundup for May 12

Seth Buchanan (Lebanon), the Honaker duo of Hubbard and Nunley (Honaker), Abigail Street (Patrick Henry) pitched no-hitters. 

Prep Roundup for May 13

Prep Roundup for May 13

The combination of Kenzie Franklin and Jordan Mooney were a dynamic duo for the J.I. Burton Raiders on Friday.

Prep Roundup for May 16

Prep Roundup for May 16

Landon Odum went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs to provide the spark in John Battle’s 12-hit attack as the Trojans topped Union, …

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts