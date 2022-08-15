Tennessee High opens volleyball season with sweep of Hilltoppers

Call it a good start to the season for the Tennessee High girls volleyball team.

Madison Blair had nine kills, freshman Bree Adams dished out 15 assists and Syndee Pendland had 17 digs in leading the Vikings to a season-opening 25-22, 25-22, 25-13 victory over Science Hill on Monday night at Viking Hall.

Marley Jones added five kills and five blocks apiece, while freshman Ashton Blair tallied 10 assists, five kills and five aces in her varsity debut. Sophie Meade contributed eight digs and five kills and Kira Adams had four blocks.

Tennessee High returns to action today at David Crockett and will host its conference opener on Thursday against Elizabethton.

West Ridge 3, Sullivan East 1

West Ridge opened its season with a 3-1 win over Sullivan East in Blountville.

Sullivan East, which advanced to the third day of the state tournament last season, will host Daniel Boone tonight. West Ridge travels to face the Trailblazers on Thursday.