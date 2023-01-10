Tennessee High opens Three Rivers with sweep

ERWIN, Tenn. – The Big Three were huge for Tennessee High – and so was Four.

Creed Musick, Brandon Dufore and Colin Brown all scored in double figures and Maddox Fritts, who wears jersey No. 4, held Grant Hensley to less than half of his season scoring average as Tennessee High opened Three Rivers Conference player with a 79-57 road win against preseason favorite Unicoi County.

The Vikings also won the girls game. Kendall Cross and Anna Kate Kinch score 21 and 20 points, respectively, in the 63-59 overtime triumph.

Musick scored 24 points, including eight while the Vikings bolted to a 22-8 lead, and the 6-foot-6 Dufore scored 14 of his 16 in the initial 21:14, including a a pair of free throws that gave Tennessee High a 56-37 lead with 2:46 remaining.

But Fritts’ defensive work on Hensley, who finished with 10 points with Milligan University coach Bill Robinson watching, was as instrumental as anything. He also made three 3-pointers.

“Maddox doesn’t get the credit he deserves,” said Tennessee High coach Michael McMeans, whose team improved to 15-4. “To me, he’s the best defender in East Tennessee. He does it every night. He did it to Oliver (Dobyns-Bennett) to start the season out and he gets the toughest draw every single night. He gives us everything he’s got. He’s just a tough kid. … He’s completely unselfish and he just does what it takes for us to win.”

Brown, a crafty, left-handed point guard, scored 13 points for the Vikings, who host Sullivan East on Friday.

“Everybody knows about Brandon, Creed and Colin,” McMeans said. “And we’ve got other guys that are just kind of waiting on their turn to step up and make plays. And it seems like guys are stepping up every night and making plays. …

“Unicoi County has a lot of good players and they do a lot of good things. They were picked to win it (the conference). And I would say we’ll play them more than one more time.”

Freshman point guard Jackson Simmons scored 16 points to lead the Blue Devils (1-1, 14-5), including a number of difficult driving baskets. Seniors Eli Johnson and Hensley added 12 and 10, respectively.

“They’re a good team,” Unicoi County coach Jordan Simmons said. “Golly, they had all those pieces coming back from last year and then they were active this summer bringing in Musick (former Daniel Boone player), who’s one of the best players around – and magically shows up there. …

“It’s a lot to deal with. They were going to have a good team anyway. … They made 14 shots from 3-point range. I think they missed one ‘three’ in the second half.”

The Blue Devils will visit Elizabethton on Friday.

In the girls game, Kinch scored nine of the Vikings’ 13 points in overtime. Her two free throws gave Tennessee High a 62-59 lead with 16 seconds left.

Cross made 1 of 2 with 4.4 seconds remaining to seal it.

“It was awesome,” Tennessee High coach Amanda Vance said of her players’ performance. “I’m proud of our kids. Our girls were ready. They were locked in. They executed our game plan and they were ready to come out and have fun.

“We hit some clutch free throws. We were patient on offense. We didn’t force anything. We just – as a team – came together.”

Cross hit a pullup trey in transition from the left wing to tie the score at 50 with 51 seconds left in regulation. Keeyanah Foote had got a hand on pass to create the turnover. She finished with four steals.

“She is one of our best defenders and, I mean, she definitely was clutch tonight,” Vance said. “She was getting a lot of deflections and steals, and pressuring the ball.”

Tennessee High led 17-5 at the end of one quarter and 30-19 at the half.

The Blue Devils opened the second half on a 24-7 run and took a 43-37 lead on Allie Lingerfelt’s short transition runner with 5:58 left in the third quarter.

Lingerfelt led Unicoi County with 20 points. Faith Bennett (13), Jocelyn Metcalf (12) and Haley Rush (10) also reached double-figure scoring.

“The kids did a great job of battling back and giving themselves a chance to win it,” Blue Devils coach Brandon Broyles said. “You have to tip your hat to Tennessee High. Their kids did a great job and played hard. We gave up 17 offensive rebounds and they shot 38 free throws to our 15. Things just didn’t go our way tonight.”