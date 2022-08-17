Tennessee High legend Bibee back in Bristol to help with reunion for ‘72 team

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Ole Miss, North Alabama, Middle Tennessee State, Austin Peay, Appalachian State, South Carolina, Tennessee Tech, Clemson, East Tennessee State and Chattanooga.

Those were the stops on David Bibee’s journey as an assistant football coach at the collegiate level.

He also had a stint tutoring high school players at the Baylor School in Chattanooga, the place he lives these days after retiring from coaching.

His fruitful football life has taken him many places for many games, but Bibee always has a smile on his face and gets a warm feeling when he returns to the scene of his greatest triumphs on the gridiron: the venerable Stone Castle.

Bibee was the starting quarterback in 1971 and 1972 for the Tennessee High Vikings as they went unbeaten in winning TSSAA state titles. That ‘72 team – known as the “Maroon Machine” – was crowned national champs by the Minnesota-based National Sports News Service.

“It’s something that you don’t forget,” Bibee said. “It was a time that was special for so many people here – our classmates and of course our teammates and coaches. It was a great era.”

Bibee was back in Bristol on Wednesday as he was helping organize a reunion to mark the 50th anniversary of that unforgettable 1972 season. The plan is for a get-together on Oct. 20, while the team’s players will be feted the following night during Tennessee High’s game with the West Ridge Wolves.

Those championship-winning teams have gained larger-than-life status as the years have passed and rightfully so.

THS had just two games decided by single digits during those ‘71 and ‘72 seasons: A 14-7 win over Science Hill in 1971 and a thrilling 21-15 victory over Elizabethton the next season.

The Vikings decisively won both of their state championships on their home field, crushing Covington, 52-0, in 1971 and rolling to a 39-6 victory over Chattanooga Baylor in ‘72.

David Bibee, George Heath, Gil Kyle, Larry Silcox, Fred Vance, Greg Jones, Eddie Hirsch, Mark Wedel, Craig Kistner, Richard Stacey, Jim Burleson, John McDaniel and other Tennessee High standouts became household names in the Tri-Cities as the Vikings vanquished opponents one after another.

Head coach John Cropp, a Vanderbilt University graduate and the son of a Presbyterian minister, was the man who made the Maroon Machine click, along with top assistant coaches Bill Bingham and Tommy Hundley.

“We were here at the right time with the right coaches,” Bibee said. “They had us motivated, focused and did a great job. We had great talent and you could have screwed it up if they hadn’t been so good at what they did.”

How superb were those Vikings?

THS actually finished second nationally in the 1971 NSNS poll – behind Valdosta, Georgia, and tied with a team out of Northern Virginia known as the T.C. Williams Titans. You’ve probably seen the movie Disney made about them – but took the top spot a year later.

Lakeside High School (Atlanta, Georgia), Western Reserve (Warren, Ohio), Odessa Permian (Texas) and St. Paul (Santa Fe Springs, California) were the four teams behind THS in the 1972 top-five.

“The 1972 team is the best to ever do it in maroon-and-white,” said current THS football coach Josh Holt. “It’s a great honor to be able to say that our school in Northeast Tennessee was the best football team in the country that year. Not many places can say that.”

The 40th anniversary reunion of the national title team took place on Sept. 7, 2012, during Tennessee High’s 35-0 victory over Virginia High.

Many of the gang will be back together again in two months.

“I had a parent meeting [on Wednesday] and I was telling them about how sports creates friendships,” said THS athletic director Barry Wade. “I used the example of when that ‘72 team comes back they are still just like family to this day and get along so well with each other.”