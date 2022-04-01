Tennessee High drubs D-B

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Even with mighty Dobyns-Bennett in town, the Tennessee High baseball team just kept motoring right along Friday afternoon.

The Vikings won their 10th game in a row, thoroughly outplaying their old non-conference rival to fashion a 14-4, mercy-rule decision at Tod Houston Field.

“It was one of those deals where it was a complete game again for us, pitching and defense and timely hitting,” ninth-year THS boss Preston Roberts said. “We’ve done that a lot this year.

“When you can pitch and make plays behind you and get timely hitting ... I might make it sound easy, but it’s just the kind of way we’ve been this year. I hope it continues.”

D-B (7-5) scored four runs in the top of the first inning on five hits in its first six at-bats, before THS (10-1) regained its footing with a four-run rally of its own in the bottom of the frame.

Up 5-4 through three innings, the Vikings broke the game open with a seven-run fourth.

Tennessee High smacked it around up and down the lineup with 11 base knocks, two apiece by Garrett Embree, Brayden Blevins, Garrett Cross, Gregory Harris and Braden Wilhoit.

Logan Quales delivered three RBIs while Embree, Blevins and Cross all plated a pair. Harris, Wilhoit and Evan Mutter each produced an RBI as well. Embree scored three times.

The game marked the ninth time this spring that THS has scored at least eight runs.

“All year when we’ve gotten down, it just doesn’t faze them,” Roberts said. “I mean, it’s so impressive that D-B comes out and barrels five hits up and scores four runs in the top of the first and then we’re able to come back and do that.

“And it’s just not one guy, either. It’s been somebody different every night.”

On the other end of the game, THS played errorless defense behind winning pitcher Noah Smith and Wilhoit, who recorded the final three outs of the game in the fifth.

A right-hander, Smith recovered from his rocky start to pitch four innings, the last three hitless.

“Noah gave us a great start on the mound there,” Roberts said. “Gave up four in the top of the first, but then he settled in and really commanded the [strike] zone.

“He’s a senior, he’s worked his tail off and really wants it bad. You can tell any time he gets the opportunity that he’s just thankful, whether it’s in relief or whether it’s a start like tonight. Just super appreciative and he works hard. I’m super proud of him and super happy for him.”

Sam Ritz had an RBI double, Turner Stout an RBI single and both Jack Browder and Tanner Kilgore plated runs with sacrifice flies in D-B’s four-run first.

Peyton Grimm collected two of six hits for the Indians, who otherwise self-destructed by committing three errors while walking nine batters [seven scored] and plunking two.

Brady Carter was the losing pitcher in relief of Stout, who lasted just 1/3 of an inning.