TENNESSEE FOOTBALL: Kiffin, No. 13 Mississippi visit Vols in offensive showdown

“We moved a little bit from where they’re at with different plays just like they have with us, but the base system, not necessarily the routes, but the base system of how it’s practiced, run and efficient during a game is the same, which is the same as what we just played last week,” Kiffin said.

His Rebels held off Arkansas 52-51. Tennessee is starting to deliver the fast-paced football Heupel promised when hired. Now he has his first packed stadium, Heupel wants them to do their part.

“We need to make it tough for those guys to communicate,” Heupel said. “Our fans understand that they’re playing with tempo in their communication. We need to make it loud and make it uncomfortable for them.”

RUN HEAVY

Kiffin knows the perception of what Ole Miss and Tennessee run on offense probably doesn’t meet reality. They run the ball well, not just pass it around all the time. The Rebels are fifth nationally in rush offense, averaging 259.6 yards. Tennessee is seventh, producing 253.7 on average on the ground.