TENNESSEE BASKETBALL: Volunteers top Ole Miss in OT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi scored 17 points, including a critical 3-pointer and two big free throws in overtime, as No. 18 Tennessee pulled out a 66-60 victory over Mississippi on Wednesday night.

Olivier Nkamhoua added 13 points for the Volunteers (10-3, 1-1 Southeastern Conference), who never during regulation but outscored Ole Miss 15-9 in the extra period. Josiah-Jordan James scored 10.

Tye Fagan had 23 points to lead the Rebels (8-5, 0-1). Down five players — two injured and three in COVID-19 protocol — Mississippi started strong but couldn’t hang on.

The Rebels led 8-0 before Tennessee finally scored 7:40 into the game. The Volunteers missed their first 10 shots and opened 1 for 15 from the field. Ole Miss led by as many as 12 in the first half.

Matthew Murrell scored 17 points for Mississippi, and Nysier Brooks had 10 rebounds.

FULKERSON SETS RECORD

Tennessee super-senior John Fulkerson broke the school record for games played with 143, surpassing Wayne Chisum’s mark set from 2006-10.

BIG PICTURE