TENNESSEE BASKETBALL Shannon, Texas Tech work overtime to upset No. 13 Tennessee

NEW YORK — Terrence Shannon, Jr. had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Texas Tech continued its run of Jimmy V Classic upsets in an offensively anemic 57-52 overtime win over No. 13 Tennessee on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech (7-1) might want to petition to play in the Jimmy V Classic every season. The unranked Red Raiders knocked off No. 1 Louisville in 2019.

Tuesday’s game was classic in title only. Want offense? You wouldn’t find it at Madison Square Garden, where the Vols (6-2) missed a whopping 34 of 40 3-pointers overall and shot only 27% overall in regulation from the floor. John Fulkerson led the Vols with 10 points, followed by three players with nine points.

Tennessee missed 14 straight shots over a 10-minute stretch in the second half and had missed 27 3-pointers until Santiago Vescovi buried the tying 3 with 1:55 left to make it 41-41. Josiah-Jordan James hit another tying 3 with 31 seconds left and sent the game into overtime tied at 44.

With that, fans in place for the second game of the night (Villanova vs. Syracuse) erupted in boos as the already late start would be delayed.