TENNESSEE BASKETBALL: No. 18 Tennessee’s roster loaded with experience and plenty of newcomers

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has scratched every box in filling the roster for his seventh season.

He has experience with John Fulkerson back as a graduate along with senior Victor Bailey Jr. Josiah Jordan-James, a McDonald’s All-American comisvcng out of high school, now is a junior with a knack for filling up a stat sheet.

Then there’s a freshman class that was ranked the No. 4 group nationally and best in the Southeastern Conference by 247Sports. The new Vols are led by a pair of five-star recruits in point guard Kennedy Chandler and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield.

With seven freshmen, Barnes has leaned heavily on his upperclassmen to get the 18th-ranked Vols up to speed as quick as possible.

“They know we need the younger guys to grow up quick,” Barnes said.

“Our schedule, I could talk to you about maybe are we over scheduled with this young group. I do believe, and we do as a staff, that the more that we can expose them to hard competition early, we think it will help us grow up quicker. We certainly hope so.”

The Volunteers are trying to rebound from a disappointing season. They went 18-9 and reached the SEC Tournament semifinals before losing their NCAA Tournament opener as the No. 5 seed to Oregon State.