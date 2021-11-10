Ten years ago: ‘The Comeback’ Chilhowie rallies from 31-0 down

Ten years ago, on the once-a-century date of 11-11-11, the Chilhowie Warriors overcame a 31-0 halftime deficit to defeat the Rural Retreat Indians 39-38 in a 2011 playoff game. During the regular season, Rural Retreat (8-2) had scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to beat Chilhowie (5-5) by a score of 28-22. However, no one could have imagined the outcome of this magical first-round playoff game played on a very cold night in Rural Retreat.
Rural Retreat’s high-powered offense featured a balanced attack built around quarterback Zayne Williams, wide-receiver Travis Foster, and running back Tyler Caudill. Chilhowie featured the senior running back tandem of Brett Johnson with 4,008 yards, 72 TDs, and Aaron Conley with 2,315 yards, 30 TDs in their 4-year varsity careers. In the 1st quarter, Rural Retreat scored first on a 1-yard plunge by Caudill. The kick failed. Chilhowie’s chance to tie was thwarted when Conley’s 55-yard TD run was nullified by an illegal block. After one quarter, Rural Retreat led 6-0.
Things really fell apart for Chilhowie in the 2nd quarter as Rural Retreat put up 25 unanswered points. First, the Indians quickly scored on a 9-yard Williams to Dominique Epps pass as the quarter opened. Again the kick failed. Then just as Chilhowie seemed ready to reach the endzone, Johnson fumbled on the 1-yard line. Foster picked up the loose ball and streaked 99 yards down the left sideline to increase the lead to 19-0. After a Warrior punt, the Indians quickly scored again in 4 plays concluding with a 19-yard TD run by Caudill to bring the score to 25-0. The quarter ended with an Indian interception followed by a Williams to Jay Linkous 18-yard TD pass. At the half: Rural Retreat 31 – Chilhowie 0.
The Warrior locker room was a mixture of shock and disbelief. Chilhowie head coach, Larry Russell, in his 40th year of coaching and 11th at the Warrior helm, told his players he could accept his team losing, but he could NOT accept them quitting. Then he addressed the seniors: “This could be your last game. How do you want to be remembered: for the way you played the last half, or the way you play the next?”
Chilhowie showed they weren’t ready to quit when they opened the 2nd half with a 5-play drive concluding with a 28-yard TD run by Johnson. The try for 2 failed. Then they recovered an onside kick and quickly scored again on a 5-yard run by Conley. The try for two was successful to bring the score to 31-14. A second onside kick failed, and the Indians quickly scored in 4 plays concluding with Caudill’s 24-yard TD run bring the score to a comfortable 38-14 with 5:12 remaining in the 3rd quarter. However, Chilhowie answered immediately with Johnson’s 63-yard dash to the 3-yard line followed by his 3-yard run for the touchdown. The try for 2 again failed.
With Rural Retreat anticipating another onside kick, the Warriors instead tried an unsuccessful “pooch” kick. The Indians recovered the kick and then began grinding out yardage in large chunks. But their fumble on the fifth play of the drive at the Warrior 42-yard line was recovered by Chilhowie sophomore, Tyler Pierce. The Warriors took possession with slightly over 3 minutes remaining in the 3rd quarter and incredibly kept the ball for the next 15 minutes of play. Chilhowie drove down to the Indian 32-yard line as the 3rd quarter came to a close facing a 4th and 2 with the score Rural Retreat 38 – Chilhowie 20.
The Warrior coaches decided to open the 4th quarter with a different approach and lined up 250-pound all-state defensive lineman, Jacob Shuler, at fullback for this crucial 4th down play. And it worked as Shuler carried a pile of defenders 12 yards. But soon, the Warriors faced another 4th down (#2) - 4th and 4 at the 14. A 9-yard sideline pass to Conley gave the Warriors 1st and goal at the 5. However, after 2 failed runs and a personal foul penalty, the Warriors faced 3rd and goal from the 18. No problem really. Chilhowie QB, Dylan Thomas, calmly dropped back, drifted right, and lofted a pass to Johnson in the right front corner of the endzone. Johnson leaped, twisted, and brought the ball down while landing on his back. The try for two failed. Score: Rural Retreat 38 – Chilhowie 26 with 7:35 remaining in the game.
Needless to say, it was time for another onside kick. The kick was a perfect bouncer, and Conley beat everyone to the ball at the Indian 47-yard line. Three subsequent runs netted only 7 yards, so the Warriors faced another 4th down (#3) - 4th and 3 at the 40. The Warrior coaches again rolled-the-dice with another unexpected 4th down play. They called for a quick pass to Brett Johnson’s younger brother, Jeffrey, who was filling in at wide receiver for an injured starter. Jeffrey had not actually run this play before but had seen it run it in practice. Good enough! Thomas’ pass to the younger Johnson went for 24 yards to the 16.
The next 3 plays netted only 4 yards which brought up another crucial 4th down play (#4) - 4th and 6 from the 12. Thomas again hit Conley with a sideline pass to give the Warriors 1st and goal at the 5. Two running plays were stopped, but on 3rd down, Brett Johnson skipped over two tacklers for the score. On the extra point attempt, the snap was high landing in the lap of kicker, Derek Farris, who was promptly slammed to the ground. Score: Rural Retreat 38 – Chilhowie 32 with 3:20 remaining in the game.
Needless to say, it was time for another onside kick. The ball bounced off the chest of a Rural Retreat defender and back towards the onrushing Warriors. Chilhowie sophomore, Levi Widener, secured the ball at the Indian 48-yard line. With 52 yards to go and no time outs, two runs by Johnson seemed a poor choice to start the drive. Worse still, Johnson hurt his ankle on the second run and had to leave the game. This brought up 3rd and 7 from the Indian 49-yard line with a little over 2 minutes in the game and Chilhowie’s number one offensive weapon, Brett Johnson, sitting on the bench.
With the Warriors wounded, the weary Indian defense seemed to gain strength. In an obvious passing situation, Rural Retreat mounted a ferocious pass rush, but the Warriors had called the perfect counter. On play action, Conley faked taking the handoff from Thomas and quietly floated to the left flank. Thomas lofted a perfect screen pass over the rush, and Conley raced 31 yards down the left sideline to the 18. A subsequent run by Conley was stuffed for no gain, but Thomas kept the ball on the next play and weaved to the 9 bringing up 3rd and 1 with the clock continuing to tick.
On the sideline, Brett Johnson sat on the edge of the bench with his head down and his ankle throbbing. Defensive Coordinator, Jeff Robinson, (now Chilhowie’s Head Coach) called to Coach Russell, “We sure could use Johnson out there.” Johnson promptly reached down and gave his ankle a sharp twist which eased the pain. Without hesitation, he hopped off the bench and trotted over to Russell. The look in his eyes said, “Coach, I want the ball.” Then as the deep back in the “Power-I- Right” formation, he muscled 2 yards for 1st and goal at the 7. The clock briefly stopped to set the chains with 0:37 on the scoreboard.
To get the most out of the few remaining seconds with no time-outs, the conventional wisdom would probably be to throw up to 4 passes to the endzone. However, Coach Russell had noted the right defensive end “crashing” (running directly towards the quarterback without maintaining containment), and thought the Indians could be beaten to the left sideline. While fully understanding the risk, he then
sent in what might have been the final play of the game if not successful – “Quick-Pitch-Left.” Chilhowie again lined up in the same “Power-I-Right” formation indicating a possible power run to the right. But as Thomas took the snap from center, Johnson pivoted left and was already at full speed when he took Thomas’ perfect pitch. Showing no sign of injury, he outran everyone as he sprinted untouched to the left endzone pylon. On the scoreboard: Rural Retreat 38 – Chilhowie 38 with 0.30.4 on the clock!
Now, all the pressure shifted to Chilhowie’s kicker, 5’ 7” 135-lb underclassman, Derek Farris. Farris had been sidelined all season with an arm injury – but he could still kick. And, he had done well with 21 of 26 successful point-after-touchdowns and even a 22-yard field goal – not bad for a new kicker. But how would he do under pressure?
With the holder, Tyler Pierce, set up on the 10-yard line, Farris started his steps, but the snap was high and squirted off Pierce’s finger tips and rolled dead. But wait! Rural Retreat had called timeout to “ice” the kicker. Chilhowie would get another chance! Again Farris started his steps. “Tweet – Motion!” Chilhowie’s offensive line had flinched. With Pierce now at the 15-yard line, Farris again started his steps. “Tweet – Motion!” Chilhowie’s line had moved again.
Now the kick would come from the 20-yard line – the equivalent of a 30-yard field goal - a longer kick than Farris had ever made in a game. The Chilhowie stands grew silent as the Rural Retreat fans screamed. The Indians’ defenders darted and danced hoping to intimidate, but Chilhowie’s offensive line remained perfectly still. For the fourth time, Farris started his steps…the snap was perfect…the ball was down…the kick was up…the ball soared high into the night perfectly splitting the uprights, easily a 40 to 45 yard kick. It was good!!! On the scoreboard: Chilhowie 39 – Rural Retreat 38.
With 30 seconds remaining, the Indians tried two trick plays in desperation but fumbled on the second play. Chilhowie took possession, a quick kneel-down, and it was over – one of the most amazing comebacks you could ever hope to see! In the second half, everything went right for the Warriors. They mixed their plays with skill and imagination – and SOMEHOW it all came together perfectly!
For Chilhowie, the second-half highlights included:
0 – Turnovers
1 – Amazing 30-yard PAT
2 – Fumble recoveries
3 – Successful onside kicks
4 – Fourth-down conversions
5 – Third-down conversions
6 – Consecutive touchdown drives
In truth, Chilhowie had not been able to stop Rural Retreat’s precision offense. The Indians had scored their last 3 touchdowns using only 9 plays averaging 15 yards per play. However, with the help of 3 successful onside kicks, Chilhowie held the ball for almost 21 of the 24 minutes in the second half. When the Rural Retreat players turned to watch Farris’ final kick sail far off into that cold November sky, they must have known that DESTINY was written all over that pigskin. And despite all the skill and preparation that goes into any athletic contest, it is often destiny that determines the final outcome.