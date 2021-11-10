Ten years ago: ‘The Comeback’ Chilhowie rallies from 31-0 down

The Warrior locker room was a mixture of shock and disbelief. Chilhowie head coach, Larry Russell, in his 40th year of coaching and 11th at the Warrior helm, told his players he could accept his team losing, but he could NOT accept them quitting. Then he addressed the seniors: “This could be your last game. How do you want to be remembered: for the way you played the last half, or the way you play the next?”

Chilhowie showed they weren’t ready to quit when they opened the 2nd half with a 5-play drive concluding with a 28-yard TD run by Johnson. The try for 2 failed. Then they recovered an onside kick and quickly scored again on a 5-yard run by Conley. The try for two was successful to bring the score to 31-14. A second onside kick failed, and the Indians quickly scored in 4 plays concluding with Caudill’s 24-yard TD run bring the score to a comfortable 38-14 with 5:12 remaining in the 3rd quarter. However, Chilhowie answered immediately with Johnson’s 63-yard dash to the 3-yard line followed by his 3-yard run for the touchdown. The try for 2 again failed.