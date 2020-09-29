Ten teams, 300 collegiate players, 54-game season, new nicknames among plans for new Appalachian League

The Appalachian League will enter a new era in the summer of 2021 as a collegiate wood bat league.

Plans for the latest version of the Appy League were unveiled during a Zoom video press conference on Tuesday as the 10-team circuit transforms from a rookie-level professional league to a showcase for rising college freshmen and sophomores.

Ten teams (Bristol among them) and 300 players will take the field.

A 54-game schedule, an All-Star Game and a four-team postseason will be played.

The teams will also rebrand with unique nicknames.

