Ten teams, 300 collegiate players, 54-game season, new nicknames among plans for new Appalachian League
Ten teams, 300 collegiate players, 54-game season, new nicknames among plans for new Appalachian League

  • Updated
Appy logo use

Appalachian League logo 

The Appalachian League will enter a new era in the summer of 2021 as a collegiate wood bat league.

Plans for the latest version of the Appy League were unveiled during a Zoom video press conference on Tuesday as the 10-team circuit transforms from a rookie-level professional league to a showcase for rising college freshmen and sophomores.

Ten teams (Bristol among them) and 300 players will take the field. 

A 54-game schedule, an All-Star Game and a four-team postseason will be played. 

The teams will also rebrand with unique nicknames.

