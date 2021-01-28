TEE TO GREEN: Views of ‘Paradise’ bring visions of golf shots in the year ahead

When Harris and his family decided to send him to Baylor School in Chattanooga, I was an assistant professional at Black Creek Club, the school’s home course. Harris and his mother lived in a townhome just off the Club’s 4th hole, while his father remained back in South Georgia taking care of his business. Harris was a regular at the Club, particularly at the practice facilities day in and day out. He would come into the golf shop and hang out with us, and he and I played many rounds together late in the afternoons. This was before I became the father of three children, so I certainly had a little more free time to play those rounds.

A particular fond memory came in the summer of 2004. One of Harris’ former Baylor teammates, Vanderbilt freshman Luke List, was competing in the U.S. Amateur at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York. As the match-play portion of the event progressed, we would refresh our computers often to keep track of Luke’s progress. When Luke made it all the way to the semifinal match, Harris’ dad told me and my boss that if Luke won and played in the championship match, that we were all getting on a plane and heading to New York.