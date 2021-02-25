TEE TO GREEN: There’s plenty of local golf options for kids and adults

The PGA Junior League is another successful program that gets kids involved in golf, this time in a team format. The idea was formed by providing a team environment, similar to baseball, softball, basketball, and so many other youth sports. But now it was on a golf team, competing in a friendly format against other teams. They even have team shirts and numbers to keep with the theme. Several courses in the area have a PGA Junior League team, and after hosting a group of area teams at our Club last summer, it is truly an inspiring program that brings not only the kids together, but the parents as well in a real family environment. The local golf website www.tricitiesgolf.org has more information, as well as www.pgajrleague.com.

For those kids who are looking for some individual tournaments, but aren’t quite to the point of playing in the larger, national events, there’s the Tennessee Golf Foundation’s Sneds Tour. Backed by PGA Tour player and Nashville resident Brandt Snedeker, the Sneds Tour features a full schedule of events played seemingly every day, all over the state. There are different age groups and ability groups so every level of junior player has an option to compete. This tour is run by some of the most dedicated people in the state when it comes to growing the game. Visit the Tennessee Golf Foundation at www.tngolf.org or www.snedstour.org for more information.