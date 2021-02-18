TEE TO GREEN: Lots of drama keeps golf in the headlines

The game of golf has had several newsworthy moments in just the past couple of weeks. Whether it was a rules dustup in San Diego, the latest on the possibility of limiting distance in equipment, or the PGA of America allowing distance-measuring devices at their championships starting this year, there was a hot-button issue seemingly every day for us golfers to sit around and debate. So, here’s my two cents.
Patrick Reed is one of the most talented players in the world. His short game is arguably the best in the world. He already has a Masters title, and will almost certainly add to his major championship tally before his career is over. But the guy has some baggage, and his actions a couple of weeks ago at Torrey Pines didn’t help him any in the court of public opinion.
I won’t rehash all of the details, but Reed claimed his ball was embedded and video showed that it bounced and couldn’t have been embedded. He did everything by the book as far as telling his playing partners and calling a rules official to check if it was embedded. But he was very handsy when marking his golf ball and a bit careless with how he was proceeding. Golf is about honesty and integrity, and Reed’s history doesn’t exactly scream either of those words. And how he handled the embedded ball issue in Torrey Pines only hurts him further. The guy would be helped tremendously by a veteran player, or some grizzled old golf instructor, pulling him aside and telling him to clean it up. Otherwise, this won’t be the last controversy we see involving Mr. Reed.
Next up, we get the USGA and R&A releasing a report that they are getting closer to implementing some changes in equipment and the golf ball. They are merely proposing ideas at the moment, and are accepting feedback from all parties involved over the course of the next several months. But it sounds more likely than not that we are headed to some sort of fight between the governing bodies, the equipment manufacturers, the PGA Tour players, or some sort of combination of all three. It will be very interesting how all that plays out, but let’s just hope it doesn’t take away from you or me and our enjoyment of the game. I feel pretty confident that if you are reading this, you’ve never once thought that it would be more fun to hit the ball shorter and have the golf ball curve more.
Finally, the PGA of America seemingly came out of nowhere and announced that they would allow players and caddies to use distance-measuring devices during competitions beginning this year. Now, this rule change is noteworthy because one of golf’s major championships, the PGA Championship in May, will now allow range finders. Remember, the other major championships are run by other organizations, as well as all the regular PGA Tour events run by the Tour. So, we’ll have to wait and see if those organizations follow suit with the PGA of America. But it was a big-time topic in the golf world in the past weeks, especially among caddies and current players.
The idea with the rule change is that it would speed up play at the highest level. But the consensus is that it will have the opposite effect. As someone once said, there’s golf and then there’s tournament golf. They are two entirely different things. Range finders speed up play for the average golfer. Get to your ball, laser the flag, pull a club and go. But at the highest level, when over $1 million is first place, the caddies and players are going to take a little extra time to make sure the yardage is correct, and rightly so. They walk off yardages and check their yardage book. Now you add in the range finder and they are going to be adding another component to gathering their information diligently. I personally think allowing range finders is a step in the right direction, and I’m grateful that for PGA Section events I participate in that they have been allowed for several years. But those events also don’t give out millions of dollars, and they usually don’t have the digitally made yardage books already printed up.
How many times have you shot a flag with your range finder, then watched as your ball sailed 20 yards over the green? I’ve been there a couple of times, especially on courses I’m not familiar with. Those range finders will pick up the tree right behind the flag just as easily as the flag itself, and you’re 20 or more yards off on the yardage. Here’s hoping it doesn’t happen to someone leading the PGA Championship coming down the stretch at Kiawah Island this spring. But let’s also hope they finish before dark.
Golf has made some headlines the past couple of weeks, and it keeps things interesting during the dreary winter months. Here’s to spring right around the corner, and pimento cheese sandwiches inspired by that spot in Georgia in less than 2 months.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Bruce Bowen is the head golf professional at
The Olde Farm in Bristol, Va.