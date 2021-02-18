TEE TO GREEN: Lots of drama keeps golf in the headlines

Next up, we get the USGA and R&A releasing a report that they are getting closer to implementing some changes in equipment and the golf ball. They are merely proposing ideas at the moment, and are accepting feedback from all parties involved over the course of the next several months. But it sounds more likely than not that we are headed to some sort of fight between the governing bodies, the equipment manufacturers, the PGA Tour players, or some sort of combination of all three. It will be very interesting how all that plays out, but let’s just hope it doesn’t take away from you or me and our enjoyment of the game. I feel pretty confident that if you are reading this, you’ve never once thought that it would be more fun to hit the ball shorter and have the golf ball curve more.

Finally, the PGA of America seemingly came out of nowhere and announced that they would allow players and caddies to use distance-measuring devices during competitions beginning this year. Now, this rule change is noteworthy because one of golf’s major championships, the PGA Championship in May, will now allow range finders. Remember, the other major championships are run by other organizations, as well as all the regular PGA Tour events run by the Tour. So, we’ll have to wait and see if those organizations follow suit with the PGA of America. But it was a big-time topic in the golf world in the past weeks, especially among caddies and current players.