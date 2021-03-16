TEE TO GREEN: Golf brings together friends and creates new relationships

Before teeing off the first day, one of my friends that lives in Florida, told me he met and had lunch with one of my members at a club in Miami recently. It all came about because he was wearing a shirt with my Club’s logo on it. The gentlemen saw him in the Golf Shop, asked how he knew of this Club in Southwest Virginia, and my friend said he knew me and had played it. The two struck up a conversation and ended up at the same lunch table. Small world, indeed.

As for the four guys I’d never met, we got to know each other strolling down the fairways of Streamsong, telling stories of our careers, our families, and all the mutual people we knew. The common bond was our love of golf. We had a banker, a doctor, and others from all different walks of life. We were there to play golf, and we came away friends.

There’s a reason I try to get all kids, my own included, to learn the game of golf. Yes, it’s difficult and time-consuming. Yes, it takes a lot of dedication to get better at it. But when you’re a kid, it only takes that one perfectly struck shot to get you hooked. And you never want to give up that feeling of achieving that perfectly struck shot again. It’s a lifetime pursuit.