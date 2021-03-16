TEE TO GREEN: Golf brings together friends and creates new relationships

It still amazes me how the game of golf brings people together. I’ve always joked that everyone says it’s a small world, but the golf world is “really” small. You see someone with a logo on their shirt or hat, you immediately strike up a conversation with them about playing there.
I recently went on a golf trip with some friends. There were 16 of us. We weren’t all friends when we got there. In fact, I had never met 4 of the guys, but we were all friends a few days later when we left to go home, relationships formed over a simple round of golf.
I have a few lifelong friends from my hometown that have been doing an annual golf trip each year since 2005. In the beginning years, I was able to get away and go, but my attendance dipped dramatically over the years due to moving away and the requirements at both home and work. Destinations such as Bandon Dunes, Whistling Straits, and many others had hosted the group over the years.
However, this year they decided to go to Streamsong in Florida in early March. And things aligned for me to be able to go. The emails and text messages started flying amongst the group for months in advance, and then finally the day arrived to travel south.
And this was a guy’s golf trip, so the only time allotted was for golf, food and drinks, and a little sleep. We played 18-27-36-27. Amazingly my body withstood that much golf, after hardly touching a club all winter. But my stomach ached for four days from laughing at all the stories and jokes being thrown about.
Before teeing off the first day, one of my friends that lives in Florida, told me he met and had lunch with one of my members at a club in Miami recently. It all came about because he was wearing a shirt with my Club’s logo on it. The gentlemen saw him in the Golf Shop, asked how he knew of this Club in Southwest Virginia, and my friend said he knew me and had played it. The two struck up a conversation and ended up at the same lunch table. Small world, indeed.
As for the four guys I’d never met, we got to know each other strolling down the fairways of Streamsong, telling stories of our careers, our families, and all the mutual people we knew. The common bond was our love of golf. We had a banker, a doctor, and others from all different walks of life. We were there to play golf, and we came away friends.
There’s a reason I try to get all kids, my own included, to learn the game of golf. Yes, it’s difficult and time-consuming. Yes, it takes a lot of dedication to get better at it. But when you’re a kid, it only takes that one perfectly struck shot to get you hooked. And you never want to give up that feeling of achieving that perfectly struck shot again. It’s a lifetime pursuit.
It’s a game for a lifetime, indeed. The group text chain ramped up in the two days leading up to our arrival in Florida. A few talking some trash, a few telling some jokes. And I thought I’d miss all the banter once we left and went our separate ways. But those texts are still coming fast and furious. We can’t stop recalling our trip, talking about the funny parts and the amusing photos. We’ve been home nearly a week and I get numerous texts from the group every day. It wasn’t about the golf courses, it wasn’t about all the accommodations or food, it was about the camaraderie. Sixteen adult men getting together to play this crazy game, and coming out the other side with lifelong friendships renewed or established.