TEAM USA Collegiate National Team rosters

A look at the players on Team USA’s Collegiate National Team, which plays tonight at DeVault Stadium. North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent oversees both teams, while Florida’s Kevin O’Sullivan is the pitching coordinator for both squads:
STARS
1 Robert Moore, 2B, Arkansas: The son of Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore led the Razorbacks with 16 home runs.
3 Dylan Crews, OF, LSU: He hit .362 with 18 home runs and 42 RBIs in being named National Collegiate Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game.
4 Carson Palmquist, P, Miami: The Atlantic Coast Conference’s most dominant closer compiled 14 saves and a 2.22 ERA.
6 Brooks Lee, Infielder, Cal Poly: Lee led Cal Poly in batting average (.342), home runs (10) and RBIs (57) in 2021.
15 Jacob Berry, 1B/3B, LSU: The Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Co-Freshman of the Year after hitting .352 with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs at Arizona recently transferred to LSU.
15 Matthew Wyatt, P, Virginia: Maryland native pitched to the tune of a 4-2 record, one save and 3.86 ERA in 21 games (two starts) for the Cavaliers.
18 Chris Villaman, P, N.C. State: Compiled a 5-2 record, two saves and a 4.35 ERA for the Wolfpack.
18 Carson Whisenhunt, P, East Carolina: He was 6-2 with a 3.77 ERA for the Pirates as they won the American Athletic Conference regular-season title.
23 Landon Sims, P, Mississippi State: The NCAA’s most dominant closer was 5-0 with 13 saves and a 1.44 ERA and a big reason why the Bulldogs won the national title.
25 Adam Stone, P, Harvard: A rarity on this team that has never played a collegiate game as the Ivy League canceled the 2021 season.
27 Sam Highfill, P/Infielder, N.C. State: The ace of the Wolfpack’s staff went 9-2 with a 3.66 ERA and posted wins over Louisiana Tech, Arkansas and Vanderbilt in the postseason.
28 Brandon Sproat, P, Florida: He was 2-1 with a 6.65 ERA in logging 21 2/3 innings for the Gators.
29 Parker Messick, P, Florida State: The state line for the standout for the Seminoles included an 8-2 record, 3.10 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 90 innings of work.
30 Nate Savino, P, Virginia: The former star at Potomac Falls High School in Sterling, Virginia, was 3-3 with a 3.79 ERA in helping the Cavs reach the College World Series.
31 Devereaux Harrison, P, Long Beach State: The Big West Conference Freshman Pitcher of the year after racking up 10 saves.
33 Kyle Teel, C/Utility, Virginia: The New Jersey native hit .335 with nine homers and 41 RBIs to spark the Virginia Cavaliers to a College World Series berth.
36 Caden Grice, 1B/P, Clemson: He hit .317 with 15 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Tigers in 2021, while making five appearances on the mound.
37 Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Mississippi: A D1Baseball.com All-American after hitting .355 as a true freshman and starting every game for Ole Miss.
45 Jackson Fristoe, P, Mississippi State: He was 3-3 with a 5.69 ERA for the national champion Bulldogs.
53 Hayden Dunhurst, C, Mississippi: He was the winner of the 2021 ABC/Rawlings Gold Glove Award as the top catcher at the NCAA Division I level. Dunhurst also hit .280.
54 Reggie Crawford, P/1B, Connecticut: Hit .295 and had a 2.35 ERA as one of the Big East Conference’s best two-way players.
59 Gavin Cross, OF, Virginia Tech: The Tennessee High graduate has compiled a .351 batting average and .413 on-base percentage in the first 67 games of his collegiate career at Tech.
60 Logan Tanner, C, Mississippi State: He shined for the College World Series champs, slugging 15 home runs with 53 RBIs.
61 Hunter Barco, P, Florida: The 6-foot-4 left-hander was 10-3 with a 4.01 ERA for the Gators.
Blake Tidwell, P, Tennessee: A dominant freshman season by the kid from Loretto, Tennessee, as he went 10-3 with a 3.74 ERA for the Volunteers.
Manager: Alex Sogard, Wright State
Assistant Coach: Dan Hartleb, Illinois
Bullpen Coach: Kobe Phillips, North Carolina Central
STRIPES
1 Drew Gilbert, OF/P, Tennessee: His walk-off grand slam to win a NCAA tournament game against Wright State was the highlight of a season in which he hit .274 with 10 homers and 62 RBIs and did not allow a run in 8 1/3 innings on the mound.
6 Daniel Susac, C, Arizona: The Pac-12 Conference Freshman of the Year was strong at the plate (.335, 65 RBIs) and behind the dish (a .996 fielding percentage) for the Wildcats.
10 Sean McLain, 3B/OF, Arizona State: He put together a 23-game hitting streak for the Sun Devils and finished the season with a .322 batting average.
16 Jack Washburn, P, Oregon State: Opponents hit just .186 against the right-hander who was 4-2 with a 3.12 ERA for the Beavers. He is currently in the transfer portal.
18 Justin Campbell, P/1B/DH, Oklahoma State: A big-time two-way player in the Big 12 Conference, Campbell was 7-2 with a 2.57 ERA on the mound and hit .269 with 10 RBIs.
23 Paul Skenes, C/P/DH/1B, Air Force: A .410 batting average and 2.70 ERA were the stats for the versatile standout.
24 Josh White, P, California: He thrived in the role of swingman, going 5-3 with a 2.79 ERA and fanning 81 batters in 61 1/3 innings.
25 Jaxon Wiggins, P, Arkansas: He was 3-1 with four saves and a 5.09 ERA for the Razorbacks.
26 Jordan Sprinkle, SS, UC Santa Barbara: One of the nation’s elite base stealers swiped 26 bags in 2021 to go along with a .353 batting average.
27 Dylan Beavers, OF, California: NCBWA Third-Team All-American after hitting .303 with 18 home runs and 49 RBIs.
28 Jace Jung, Infielder, Texas Tech: The Big 12 Conference player of the year swatted 21 home runs in 2021.
29 Drew Thorpe, P, Cal Poly: Struck out 104 batters in 90 1/3 innings to go along with a 6-6 record and 3.79 ERA.
30 Carter Trice, Infielder, Old Dominion: The Conference USA freshman of the year batted .355 with 17 doubles for the Monarchs.
32 Will Sanders, P, South Carolina: A freshman All-American, Sanders went 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA for the Gamecocks.
37 Brock Jones, OF, Stanford: His stat line included a .311 batting average, 18 home runs and 62 RBIs and he earned a spot on the College World Series all-tournament team.
46 Gabriel Hughes, P, Gonzaga: He went 4-3 with a 3.23 ERA and registered 67 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings of work.
55 Kevin Parada, C, Georgia Tech: He led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 20 doubles and finished with a .318 batting average.
56 Aaron Nixon, P: The freshman right-hander was 4-3 with a 2.12 ERA for the Longhorns and pitched twice in the College World Series.
59 Ethan Long, OF/1B, Arizona State: Earned All-American honors after a season in which he batted .340 with 16 homers and 54 RBIs.
60 Tanner Witt, P, Texas: He was 5-0 with a 3.16 ERA and pitched 5 2/3 innings in a win over the Tennessee Volunteers in the College World Series.
Manager: Jerry Weinstein, Colorado Rockies organization
Assistant Coach: Troy Tulowitzki, Texas
Bullpen coach: Bobby Austin, Mississippi State