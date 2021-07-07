TEAM USA Collegiate National Team rosters

18 Carson Whisenhunt, P, East Carolina: He was 6-2 with a 3.77 ERA for the Pirates as they won the American Athletic Conference regular-season title.

23 Landon Sims, P, Mississippi State: The NCAA’s most dominant closer was 5-0 with 13 saves and a 1.44 ERA and a big reason why the Bulldogs won the national title.

25 Adam Stone, P, Harvard: A rarity on this team that has never played a collegiate game as the Ivy League canceled the 2021 season.

27 Sam Highfill, P/Infielder, N.C. State: The ace of the Wolfpack’s staff went 9-2 with a 3.66 ERA and posted wins over Louisiana Tech, Arkansas and Vanderbilt in the postseason.

28 Brandon Sproat, P, Florida: He was 2-1 with a 6.65 ERA in logging 21 2/3 innings for the Gators.

29 Parker Messick, P, Florida State: The state line for the standout for the Seminoles included an 8-2 record, 3.10 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 90 innings of work.

30 Nate Savino, P, Virginia: The former star at Potomac Falls High School in Sterling, Virginia, was 3-3 with a 3.79 ERA in helping the Cavs reach the College World Series.

31 Devereaux Harrison, P, Long Beach State: The Big West Conference Freshman Pitcher of the year after racking up 10 saves.