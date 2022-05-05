Tazewell scores 5 in 7th, boots ‘Cats from 1st place SWD

BRISTOL, Va. — There is a new team driving the bus in Southwest District baseball wars after Tazewell’s shocking last-inning rally Thursday night at DeVault Stadium.

Down 8-4 heading into the top of the seventh, Tazewell pushed across five runs and held on to claim a 9-8 win over perennial league strongboy Virginia High.

The Bulldogs (12-3, 5-1) are now in the proverbial driver’s seat, with league games left next week against Marion and Richlands.

The youthful Bearcats (6-11, 4-2), meanwhile, need help to catch the Bulldogs.

“We still have two district games left so I’m not going to go there yet,” fourth-year Tazewell coach Mike Fowler said. “We knew this would be a big game for us, and now next Tuesday (at Marion) is even bigger.

“We just kept battling tonight. We just don’t have any quit in us. I told the kids to always believe and tonight was a great learning experience for us.”

Tazewell trailed 8-2 after a seven-run Virginia High explosion in the fourth.

The ‘Cats still led 8-4 when starting pitcher Brody Jones reached his 120-pitch limit with one out in the top of the sixth.

Freshman reliever Lucas Whitt was able to close the door on the Bulldogs in the sixth, but the seventh frame was a different story.

Caleb O’Neal and Luke Childress each singled to open the seventh, and Tazewell had something brewing. An RBI single off the bat of Tre Blankenship made it an 8-5 game with still nobody out.

Virginia High then turned a pair of RBI grounders by Tyler Hash and Connor Cline into infield errors, and suddenly the Bearcat lead was down to 8-7.

Brody Patterson followed with a one-out, RBI single to tie the game at 8, chasing Whitt in the process and bringing on Braedon Meredith.

Tazewell scored the go-ahead run on an RBI groundout from Jonathan Davis.

“The wheels come off at the wrong time,” said 30-year VHS boss Mark Daniels, who starts three freshmen and three sophomores. “Guys came out and competed early and gave ourselves a chance, but we must learn how to finish.

“It’s part of the growing pains, I guess. Kick the ball around with a four-run lead and give them extra outs ... we’ve just got to learn how to finish.”

Virginia High seemed in command after its seventh-run fourth, fueled by a two-run double from Isaac Berry, RBI singles by Cooper McKey and Meredith and RBIs from Whitt and Jones. A Tazewell error aided the rally.

Earlier, the Bearcats went up 1-0 with an unearned run in the third, before Tazewell scored twice in the fourth to gain a 2-1 advantage.

An RBI triple from Hash and a sacrifice fly from Childress produced those runs.

Whitt took the loss on the mound, while Hash gained the win as a second reliever. Hash retired six of the seven batters he faced over his two innings.