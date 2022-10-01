Tazewell football star following in brother's fast footsteps

TAZEWELL, Va. – Tazewell senior Cassius Harris grasped the basics of hardcore football in an old-fashioned setting.

“My older brother and I played backyard ball all the time. We tackled each other and he never took it easy on me,” Harris said. “I learned a lot that way.”

That older brother is former Tazewell football standout and current Morehead State University running back Chancellor Harris.

“Chancellor has always been a huge motivator,” Cassius said. “Seeing him have success at the college level makes me want to do the same thing.”

College coaches know all about Cassius. Following Friday’s win over Grundy, the 6-foot-2, 174-pound senior has 174 receptions and recently passed former NFL great Percy Harvin for ninth place on the Virginia High School League career receptions list.

Cassius has already made his college plans. After attending a variety of summer football camps and receiving heavy interest from the likes of Morehead State and Elon, Cassius made a verbal commitment to play at the University of Richmond on July 7.

“I decided to do it early because I just knew that’s where I wanted to go,” Cassius said. “Richmond has a beautiful campus and I love all the coaches. It will be a good second home.”

The early decision allowed Cassius to focus on his senior season, where he creates headaches for defensive coordinators throughout far Southwest Virginia and beyond.

“I like of like that role,” Harris said. “Knowing that you have a target on your back makes you work extra hard.”

Harris has worked overtime through the first six games this season. In the third contest against Class 3 school Colonial Heights, Harris moved to quarterback to replace injured starter Carter Creasy. Harris is also the second-leading tackler for the Bulldogs.

“Cassius has had to do a little of everything for us,” said Tazewell head coach J’me Harris.

As the father of Chancellor and Cassius, Coach Harris has enjoyed a sideline view of their development into college prospects.

“Cassius got thrown into the lineup as a freshman after our team suffered several injuries and became limited by numbers,” Coach Harris said. “We’ve used him in several roles on offense, and he moved from safety to cornerback this year on defense. His versatility is a strongpoint.”

Naturally, this relationship between the head coach and his team leader is unique.

Coach Harris attended high school in Michigan, where he played linebacker in football and competed against New York Yankees great Derek Jeter in baseball.

“Dad and I talk trash at times,” Cassius said. “I’ve never seen any video of dad in action, but he said that he liked to hit at linebacker. Then I asked dad one day how many touchdowns he scored, and he hit me with a big old zero.”

There is another key factor to the record-setting ways of Cassius.

Tazewell quarterback Carter Creasy threw for the ninth most completions (234) in Virginia High School League history last year as a freshman.

Creasy missed the Colonial Heights and John Battle games and half of the Virginia High contest this season due to injury, but he has still thrown for 768 yards and five scores while completing 63.6% of his throws with just one interception.

Was Cassius surprised at the seamless adjustment Creasy made to the varsity?

“Oh, I knew all about Carter,” Cassius said. “We played youth league football, baseball and basketball. Carter and I are close friends and we’re always working out together.”

Cassius remembers the first pass he caught from Creasy.

“The ball came with some heat and it was right on target,” Cassius said. “Carter is a smart guy who gets really locked into games. He knows what he needs to do in every situation and he’s always striving to get better.”

The Creasy connection helped Cassius establish VHSL records last season for single-game receptions (20) and single-season receptions with 104.

Those numbers rival Chancellor, who rushed for 2,412 yards and 36 scores before suffering a season-ending injury four games into the 2019 season.

“We go to almost every Morehead State home game to watch Chancellor. It’s fun to watch big brother do his thing,” Cassius said.

The spotlight will be on Cassius Friday when the Bulldogs travel to Tazewell County rival Richlands.

“We’ve been trying to build a legacy in this program the past few years,” Cassius said. “It’s like a business. We just go to work and never stop learning.”