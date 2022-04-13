Taylor hired to lead Lebanon

Darrell Taylor has landed his dream job.

The 58-year-old native of Swords Creek, Virginia, and a longtime assistant at Lebanon High School is the new head football coach of the Pioneers in a move that was made official on Tuesday night during the Russell County School Board meeting.

“It’s the job I wanted,” Taylor said. “I don’t know if I would have gone out and applied for any other job. This is where I wanted to be, where I live and I’m confident in the kids we have. It’s something I wanted to do and was the right fit.”

A 1981 graduate of Honaker, Taylor has split his 32-year coaching career between stints at Castlewood and Lebanon.

He was the gridiron boss at Castlewood from 2013-2018, going 21-41 and leading the Blue Devils to a pair of playoff appearances.

“I was appreciative of the opportunity and I learned some things there that I can apply to this time around,” Taylor said. “Looking back on it now, I have to be more simplistic and you don’t have to get real complicated with things.”

In its first season in the Class 1 ranks after dropping down from Class 2, Lebanon struggled to a 2-8 finish in 2021 with the lone wins coming against Northwood and Castlewood.

Michael Webb resigned in February after five seasons at the helm of the Pioneers.

Taylor does not take over a team with an empty cupboard, however.

Last season’s roster featured plenty of underclassmen in key roles and Lebanon’s middle-school team earned rave reviews.

“We have 11 or 12 seniors coming back and last season left a bad taste in their mouth,” Taylor said. “We’ve got some young kids coming in who can be dynamic down the road. With that experience and youth there, we are hoping they can develop some chemistry, buy in and get on the same page.”

All three high schools in Russell County – Castlewood, Honaker and Lebanon – will have new head football coaches this fall.

Taylor takes over for Webb at Lebanon, Todd Tiller will guide Honaker after Doug Hubbard’s retirement and Castlewood has yet to name a success for Chris Lark.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.